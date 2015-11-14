The San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, A Food Lover’s Paradise for Locals

by Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



The San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival returns to America’s Finest City November 15-22, 2015, and it promises food galore at it’s best. Food, wine, and local enthusiasts can expect to see exciting new additions throughout the week as well as the return of festival classics such as the iconic Grand Tasting and signature Taco TKO Fish Taco Competition.

The San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival is an international showcase of the world’s premier wines and spirits, chefs and culinary personalities, and gourmet foods. The week- long experience celebrates San Diego’s vibrant culinary community with over 100 citywide events, wine and cooking classes, chef dinners, and multiple tasting events throughout the week. The Festival’s legendary Grand Tasting, presented by Lexus, transforms the beautiful San Diego Bay into a food lover’s paradise, featuring over 200 wineries, breweries and spirits from around the world, 70 of San Diego’s best restaurants, and 10,000 wine and food aficionados from across the nation.

Additionally, the Festival attracts celebrated chefs from across the country, including host of the 1970s PBS television series Cooking Mexican, Rick Bayless; James Beard award-winning chef, Gale Gand; Antonin Careme medal holder, Suzette Gresham; Iron Chef America winner, Katsuya Fukushima; authors of Talk With Your Mouth Full, The Hearty Boys; Executive Chef for Cooking Light, Anna Bullet; Maître Cuisinier De France, Bernard Guillas; Chef of Bracero Cocina de Raiz, Javier Plascencia; Chef and Owner of Común Kitchen & Tavern, Chad White, and the 2014 San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival Chef of the Fest Winner, Duvinh Ta, Executive Chef of Jake’s Del Mar.

New this year, the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival has partnered with SommCon – a four-day educational conference for wine, beer and spirit professionals as well as serious enthusiasts. Held November 18-21, 2015, this new partnership gives festival attendees access to over 50 new tasting and educational experiences led by the brightest minds in the business. Committed to enhancing the “business of wine,” the educational content featured at SommCon was designed by a team of over 25 of the wine industry’s top professionals who have joined together to form “Team SommCon.”

Varies events will be hosted around the city between November 15 -22, ticket prices vary per event. For more information visit www.sandiegowineclassic.com

FESTIVALS & PARADES

DogFest Walk ’n’ Roll San Diego: Sat. Nov. 14 at 8 am If you’ve got a furry friend you love, bring him or her out to this dog-friendly fundraiser, where money benefits Canine Companions. Canine Companions provides highly trained assistance dogs free of charge to veterans, adults and children. Activities for both kids and dogs will be available throughout the day. Admission to the event is free. The DogFest will take place at the NTC Park at Liberty Station.

San Diego Cheese and Beer Festival: Sat. Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. The San Diego Cheese and Beer Festival continues as part of San Diego Beer Week. This event brings the best of both tasty worlds together at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens at Liberty Station. Attendees will be treated to a selection of Stone’s high-quality brews paired with an array of artisan cheeses. There will be Live music.

Sixth Annual Chula Vista Bayfront Band Review & Festival: Sat. Nov. 12 10 am -4 pm

Bands throughout Southern California will come out to honor military veterans at this large community parade. Musicians from Chula Vista to Burbank to the Imperial Valley and more travel to this bayside spot to attend this festival. The event is free and is the largest of its kind in Southern California. The parade starts at H St. and is followed by a festival at Bayside Park. www.chulavistaparade.org

MOVIES

Trash “Ladrones de Esperanza”: Friday, Nov. 13 – 19 The San Diego Media Arts Center presents the story of two boys who find a wallet in the trash ruins of Río without realizing how much their life is about to change. When the local police offers them a generous compensation in exchange for the wallet, they realize there’s something more to it and begin their search for the wallet’s owner. The film is in Portuguese/English with subtitles. $11 GA, Seniors and Students $8 and $7.50 for members. www.digitalgym.org

SPORTS

San Diego Gulls vs. San Jose Barracuda: Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:05 pm

The San Diego Gulls take on the San Jose Barracuda. Feel the thrill and action of a hockey game first hand at the Valley View Casino Center. Tickets on sale at the box office and www.ticketmaster.com

MARATHONS

Silver Strand Half Marathon: Sun. Nov. 15

Sunday is a great day to spend the day on Coronado Island. Be up bright and early with your tennis shoes on ready to take on the Silver Strand, from Coronado to Imperial Beach. With the ocean and the bay by your side, this sure makes a spectacular and soothing run. Don’t worry, alternative activities are optional to those who’d rather be on the sidelines. Tickets start at $30. www.halfmarathons.net