The San Diego Latino Film Festival In Its New Home

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

Come March 12 -22 expect more traffic than usual at the mall, as The San Diego Latino Film Festival makes it’s 22nd round with much anticipation at its new venue. For many, it’s become almost habit to expect the festival to be at Mission Valley’s Hazard Center, however, as the festival continues to grow in every angle, so does its ambition to garner more ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities. As a result, this year, the SDLFF has launched into a new venture hand in hand with AMC’s Fashion Valley 18 theaters, calling it its new home for the duration of its run.

Ethan Van Thillo, Director and Founder of The San Diego Latino Film Festival expressed great enthusiasm towards this brave move. “With the film festival now being at one of San Diego’s number one destinations (i.e. Simon Fashion Valley Mall), we not only expect more attendees, but we also expect more organizations and corporate partners to get involved. The Simon Fashion Valley Mall attracts over 18 million visitors per year. Additionally, many of the stores in the mall are partnering with us this year.”

With that in mind, make sure to take the Friars Rd. exit west when attending. Other notable changes for the festival include the first-ever Creative Careers Expo. That’s right, who would’ve thought going to the movies = career opportunity. The Expo is looking beyond just film and media says Van Thillo. “We’re partnering up with the Jacobs Center for Non-Profit Innovation on this Expo, because the lack of diversity in most creative careers is staggering. We need more young Latinos, African Americans and immigrant youth to get involved in careers in technology, software, visual arts, journalism, film/video, music, fashion and more.” The event is free with keynote speakers, guest celebrities, booths representing over 11 creative industries, hands-on workshops, live music and video game competitions. The Expo will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

As it is tradition, with the festival come latin films from all over and with them some of their celebrity artists. In the past, SDLFF has had the honor of being host to filmmakers like recent Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñarritu, also Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, Gaél García Bernal among others. This year’s celebrity line-up includes Kate del Castillo, Edward James Olmos, Sandra Echeverria, Maria Rojo, and Adal Ramones to name a few. There’s no additional cost to meeting the artists, they will also answer Q & A’s before their films.

There are a number of films you should take advantage of during the festival, some create a lot of buzz because of the renowned participation of the actors in them, others because you’ve seen them advertised. Don’t bypass those films you normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to see though, for example, short films usually surprise with remarkable creativity and often get overshadowed. If you’re undecided on which ones to see, “Transito” and “Los Contreras Family” sound like a good start. The must see movies according to the very guy bringing it all to you are: “Messi”, a documentary about an Argentinian boy who dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player and instead became the world’s greatest soccer player ever. “Iglesia’s brilliant cinematic lens captures Messi’s awe-inspiring prowess of the sport. A true experience for any supporter of the beautiful game” confirmed Van Thillo.

He also recommends “El Objeto Antes Llamada Dis-co” , a concert documentary that follows the rock band, Café Tacvba, as they record their most recent album. Another music related feature this year is “Gloria”, controversial pop icon, Gloria Trevi, delivers the biopic many have been waiting for about how she made it to stardom, her time behind bars and her release.

“Muerte In Buenos Aires” is a new thriller starring Oscar nominated actor, Demian Bichir, where he plays a family man and a detective who must solve a mysterious crime. All takes plays in Buenos Aires in the 1980s. Finally, if you’re in for a little laugh don’t miss “Delirium” about three friends who decide to make a low budget film. The production goes unsurprisingly off-course, leading to a situation that catapults the trio into the center of the public’s eye for all the wrong reasons.

There seems to be a little something for everyone at festival, for example the Student Outreach Screenings. This is a program that allows elementary thru high school students from local schools to attend the film festival for free. “This year’s free screenings will take place March 16-19, from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. It’s a great opportunity for youth to see Latino Cinema for the first time and experience the film festival” says Van Thillo. He hopes that students will in turn continue to attend the festival as they get older.

SDLFF definitely plays an important role in the region’s cultural landscape, attracting over 20,000 people each year, promoting the region and bringing in tourism from Baja California; as well as from Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange County, and Imperial Counties.

The festival, however, is just a part of a much larger impact that the overall organization has on the region.

Van Thillo explains that “over the years, Media Arts Center San Diego has provided over two million dollars via its production opportunities, fiscal sponsorship or teaching opportunities back to local San Diego/Tijuana filmmakers/media makers. Additionally, MACSD has educated thousands of youth and adults in video production/technology training, allowing these individuals to get careers in the industry or find new educational opportunities.

Finally, MACSD’s redevelopment and community development efforts in connection with its’ Digital Gym community technology center and movie theater, has helped transform a once underdeveloped area in North Park. Now, in addition to our facility, local restaurants have come in, new retail stores have arrived, and we’ve create a vibrant and growing neighborhood.”