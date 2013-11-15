The Truth About Sciatica and Lower Back Pain

The sciatic nerve is the largest single nerve in the body. It starts in the lower spine and runs down the back of each leg. This nerve controls the muscles of the back of the knee and lower leg and provides sensation to the back of the thigh, part of the lower leg, and the sole of the foot. Sciatica is a common ailment among Hispanics. Sciatica occurs when there is pressure or damage to the sciatic nerve.

When this nerve is pinched the result is lumbar, buttock, hip, and leg pain. Sciatica usually affects only one side of the lower body. Often, the pain extends from the lower back all the way through the back of the thigh and down through the leg. Depending on where the sciatic nerve is affected, the pain may also extend to the foot or toes. Common symptoms of sciatica include constant pain on one side of the rear, burning or tingling down the leg, weakness, numbness, or difficulty moving the leg or foot, and a shooting pain that makes it difficult to stand up. Do not fret, it may actually be a piriformis muscle syndrome and that is simple to treat. Chiropractic treatment is the optimum choice for those suffering from sciatica and piriformis muscle syndrome.

A chiropractor is a neurological and musculoskeletal expert. A nerve exam, evaluation and history will be performed to figure out exactly what is causing the pain. The chiropractor will then recommend a course of treatment which may include adjustments, to correct mis-alignments of the spine and pelvis; stretching and strengthening exercises; and ice or heat therapy. This helps alleviate the pressure, and spasms of the muscles. A posture evaluation may also be performed to see how you can incorporate relieving stress off the sciatic nerve in your daily living.

Visit San Diego A.C.T.I.V.E. Chiropractic and Wellness Center at 2559 Mast Way Chula Vista, CA 91914. Call 619-934-1777 to make an appointment. The clinic specializes in auto accidents and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. To learn more about Dr. Ma-tanza and his services go to www.sdactivechiropractic.com.