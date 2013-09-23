This is not an “Hispanic Heritage Month” article

If this were an official “Hispanic Heritage Month” (HHM) article it would be sanctioned by some municipality, organization, agency or group. It would be festooned with colored ribbons and confetti. If this were an official HHM article there’d be a quote or somesuch line that would add legitimacy to the piece and gravitas to the festivity: Maybe this article would point to a cultural event, a reading, or a play, or a conference in a hall at some University where we’d be invited to frown intelligently and learn collectively.

If this were an official HHM article there’d be beer, and folklorico dancers, and tacos and pupusas and mariachis and salsa; there’d be churros and sombreros … and gritos.

But it’s not those things.

This is the latest spurt of an evolving attitude toward a yearly ritual that leaves me a little more confused each year. It’s much like the optical illusion where one finger, held at arms length in front of your eyes, will look like two when you bring the finger to your nose. You know what it is, but it looks like something else up close.

