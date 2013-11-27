This Thanksgiving, National City and San Ysidro give thanks for community

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Cecilia León is mother to three children, and although this year has been tough economically for her family, she said she’s very grateful to have a strong support network.

“I have a job, I have my family, I have many friends and co-workers who are by my side,” said León at main office of Lincoln Acres Elementary School, in National City, where last week the León family was one of 350 families throughout National City that received a turkey that will allow them to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The turkeys were donated by local merchants and distributed by National City Mayor Ron Morrison, who started the tradition six years ago.

For León, who grew up in the Lincoln Acres area, this is the first time she has seen a mayor who gets so involved and is so in touch with the community.

“Ever since he’s been mayor, things have improved a lot,” León said. “I’ve never seen a mayor like him. He’s definitely been the best mayor I’ve know. I’m very thankful. This gift is a big help for me.”

The 350 turkeys were distributed to needy families at several National City schools, from elementary schools, such as Lincoln Acres, to the Southwestern College Higher Education Center at National City.

Clinton Anderson, assistant principal at Lincoln Acres Elementary, said that the turkey give-away is just a small sample of the big family that National City residents have come to represent.

“I think this event is a wonderful way for the city government to be in touch with the community and our schools,” he said. “The spirit of the season of giving is wonderful.”

Morrison said it is important for him to maintain this event because it is just a token of appreciation for all the great residents of National City.

“Many times we all too often take for granted something as simple as a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” he said. “To many of our families, what we take for granted, they can’t even consider. This is an opportunity for us as a community to reach out and demonstrate what community is really about.”

The mayor added that while the city has been struggling economically like many cities throughout California, the holiday season is the perfect time to celebrate the community.

“As cities we often brag about projects and buildings, but we can never lose sight that it is the people that make a city, not buildings and projects,” Morrison said. “It is that true sense of community that we are seeing year round that we have the most to be grateful for.”

San Ysidro is another community where the economic recession has taken a big toll. But Casa Familiar, a social services agency in the area, held its annual Thanksgiving dinner last week for more than 1,500 residents, with about 98 percent of them Latinos.

The event, now in its 27th year, is a community effort, with an army of volunteers preparing and serving a hearty, traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“The Thanksgiving Dinner at Casa Familiar has become a tradition in San Ysidro,” said Susana Villegas, communications director for Casa Familiar. “It is a special night of celebration that wouldn’t be possible without unconditional help from our supporters.”

Hundreds of family shared the table at the San Ysidro Civic Center, where volunteers from the local schools, police department, Border Patrol, and other local agencies, served dinner.

“It is wonderful to see so many volunteers working together with only one purpose: To serve the community in the southern part of San Diego.”