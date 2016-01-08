This Week’s Storms Are Just the Beginning

By Alexandra Mendoza

The heavy rains seen this week throughout the region are a reminder of what we can expect over the coming months as a result of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño.

According to information published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the storms could extend as far as March, and they could be heavier than the ones we saw in 1997.

In preparation, for several months now San Diego authorities have been asking residents – particularly those who live in flood-prone areas – to start taking action now and be prepared for the storm season that is just beginning.

“It is better to be over prepared than unprepared. We are taking these storms very seriously,” said Serge Dedina, Mayor of Imperial Beach, at an informational meeting in South County. “(we are expecting) three months of El Niño and there is a series of storms coming; not all the storms will be downpours, but they will be consistent”.

The Tijuana River Valley is one of the areas of greatest concern for local leaders, as it has a history of flooding and property losses for residents – many of whom own large animals such as horses – of this community near the Mexican border. Because of this concern, both the Mayor and Councilmember David Alvarez hosted a meeting with local residents to go over what to do in case of an emergency.

Among the recommendations, people with animals are asked to relocate them ahead of time, to have an evacuation plan in place, and to stay informed as to available exit/entry routes.

In addition, the County will make sand bags available to those who need them for their property, and they are asking residents to avoid traveling through flooded areas.

The declaration of a State of Emergency a few weeks ago, in light of what El Niño is expected to bring, has enabled the City to obtain permits to clean out channels in high-risk areas, shared Councilmember Alvarez.

Mr. Alvarez stated that this week’s rains should serve as a reminder of what’s coming.

“It shows us that we have to be prepared, that we have to do as much as possible before the storms get here, because once they’re here the situation will be much more difficult”, he expressed.

On the topic, Joe Amador, a public information officer with the San Diego Fire Department, said that they are working together with other safety agencies such as the Police, Border Patrol, and the Lifeguard Unit to ensure better coordination.

He also stressed that the community needs to do their part and take preventive actions.

“The most important thing is preparation. While we are preparing for heavy rains, we are also asking the community to do the same: to know where their rescue equipment is, to have their vehicle ready, to have an evacuation route”, he added.

In the event of an emergency, people are asked to call the County’s 2-1-1 service (they have bilingual staff available), as well as to monitor social media posts by the key safety agencies informing the community about evacuations and other issues.

Edith Robledo, a San Ysidro Swap Meet worker, attended the information meeting in South County to learn what to do in the event of an emergency.

“We didn’t know how tragic the situation could turn, but now we’re going to try to have a plan in place for the upcoming storms”.