This Year’s Fair Will be One Sweet Affair

By Alexandra Mendoza

The San Diego County Fair will open its doors starting in June, with unicorn-inspired food as the main course.

This year fair’s theme will be “How Sweet It Is,” and food vendors have let their creativity run wild to come up with a unique combination of flavors and colors to delight every palate.

Among the one-of-a-kind concoctions are a cotton candy ice cream sandwich and a Nutella-covered waffle, both from Chicken Charlie’s.

“I am always innovating, always thinking, and this time around I think the dishes fit well with the fair’s theme,” said Charlie Boghosian, founder of the long-standing chicken stand.

The idea for this year is for both children and adults to feel like they’re inside a candy shop where everything suits their fancy.

Other potential favorites are the bacon-wrapped, sprinkle-covered baklava at the Mediterranean booth and the spaghetti donuts at Pignotti’s. Hollywood icon Pink’s hot dogs will also join in the fun by offering a colorful unicorn hotdog.

“[Unicorn food] is very colorful, quite tasty, and fun,” said San Diego County Fair spokesperson Nelly Cervantez. “Our vendors are very creative, and they come up with great ideas.”

Not all the food will be covered in sugar or color, however. As they do every year, the Fair will also offer plenty of healthy alternatives and vegan options. Those who follow a very strict diet can even bring their own food.

“Feel free to bring your own lunch to the Fair,” said Cervantes.

The County Fair at Del Mar is considered one of the largest in the United States, and this year will not be an exception. During its 26-day run, the Fair is expected to draw more than 1.5 million visitors.

In addition to the fanciful food, the Fair will feature 500 shops and more than 100 concerts. Some of the acts scheduled for Hispanic visitors include Sin Bandera, Intocable, Calibre 50, and Banda MS, as well Christian Nodal and Ramón Ayala, among others.

Fair admission will be $19 for adults and $12 for children 6-12 and seniors. The season pass available at Albertson’s is also an attractive option, as it offers admission to all days of the fair for $28. Children under 12 get in free on Fridays.

Parking will be $15, or $25 if you want to park closer to the entrance.

The Fair will be open June 1 through July 4, and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays other than July 2 and 3.