Throw a Shamrockin’ St. Patrick’s Day Party

With Irish Classics and Green-Tinted Treats

(Family Features) It doesn’t take the Luck o’ the Irish to throw a great St. Patrick’s Day party. These tips and recipes will help you throw a festive celebration you’ll enjoy as much as your guests — including make-ahead corned beef and a minty-green cookie recipe both adults and little leprechauns will love.

“We’ve developed recipes that make the tastes of Ireland easy to create — from a simple Irish Soda Bread to a classic corned beef and cabbage recipe that can be made in a slow cooker,” said Mary Beth Harrington of the McCormick Kitchens. “And don’t forget the treats! Our Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are the perfect ending to a perfectly green party.”

For more St. Patrick’s Day recipes, check out www.McCormick.com and visit McCormick Spice on Facebook and Pinterest.

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

1–1 1/2 teaspoons McCormick Green Food Color

1 teaspoon McCormick Pure Peppermint Extract

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Beat butter and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, food color and peppermint extract; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by heaping tablespoons about 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10–12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Serves

3 dozen, or 36 (1 cookie) servings

Preparation Time:

15 minutes

Cook Time:

10 minutes

Savory Irish Cheese Soda Bread

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons McCormick Caraway Seed

1 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder

1/4 teaspoon McCormick Red Pepper, Ground

1/2 cup shredded Irish Cheddar cheese

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and seasonings in large bowl. Stir in cheese. Set aside. Mix eggs and buttermilk in medium bowl. Add to dry ingredients; stir until well blended. Spread in lightly grease 9-inch round cake pan. Bake 30–40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack. Tip: Make muffins instead of bread. Prepare dough as directed and divide among 12 greased muffin cups. Bake 20–25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Serves

12

Preparation Time:

10 minutes

Cook Time:

40 minutes

Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Description

Tip: For best results, do not remove cover while cooking in slow cooker.

Ingredients

8 small red potatoes

2 cups baby carrots

1 small onion, quartered

1 corned beef brisket (4 pounds), rinsed and trimmed

2 tablespoons McCormick Mixed Pickling Spice

1 teaspoon McCormick Minced Garlic

1/2 head cabbage, cored and cut into wedges

Preparation

Place potatoes, carrots and onion in slow cooker. Place corned beef brisket over vegetables. Sprinkle with pickling spice and minced garlic. Add enough water (about 8 cups) to just cover meat. Cover. Cook 7 hours on high. Add cabbage. Cover. Cook 1–2 hours on high or until cabbage is tender-crisp. Remove corned beef brisket to serving platter. Slice thinly across grain. Serve with vegetables.

Serves

12

Preparation Time:

10 minutes

Cook Time:

8 hours

SOURCE:

McCormick