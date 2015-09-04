Tickets Available for SDSU-USD Football Game

SkyShow Village and Student Tailgate to open at 2 p.m. Saturday

Tickets for Saturday’s San Diego State football game against the University of San Diego and the annual KGB SkyShow are available at the Aztec Ticket Office all this week. The ticket office is located at Qualcomm Stadium Window “E” and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Individual tickets start at $16 and may also be purchased online at GoAztecs.com or over the phone at (619) 283-7378.

The KGB SkyShow, the largest fireworks display in San Diego, will be staged following SDSU’s showdown with USD on Saturday, Sept. 5. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Qualcomm Stadium. This year marks the 12th consecutive season in which the KGB Skyshow has been presented in conjunction with an Aztec football game. Since 2004, SDSU’s yearly Skyshow game in Mission Valley has represented the team’s largest home crowd of the season with an average of nearly 50,000 fans.

Prior to Saturday’s contest, all current San Diego State students are invited to join the Cox Communications Student Tailgate located in section C1 of the Qualcomm Stadium parking lot. The tailgate opens at 2 p.m., with the first 2,500 students in attendance receiving a free #RiseUpAztecs T-shirt compliments of Associated Students of SDSU, BLVD 63 and Cox Communications.

In addition, SkyShow Village, featuring free carnival rides, music and entertainment, will open its doors to the general public on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. in sections C1 and D1 of the stadium parking lot. Pregame festivities will also include the Warrior Walk at 3 p.m., when the Aztec football team arrives for their traditional parade through the stadium lot, starting between sections E4 and F4.

SDSU, which is one of 27 schools to play in a bowl game each of the last five seasons and one of just three from the “Group of 5” conferences, has been picked to win the West Division of the Mountain West by the league’s media and multiple publications.

The Aztecs, who finished the 2014 campaign with a 7-6 record and a 5-3 mark in MW play, return eight starters from a defense that ranked 10th nationally in passing, 13th in scoring, 16th in total and 19th in pass efficiency, as well as running back Donnel Pumphrey, who rushed for a school-record 1,867 yards and 20 touchdowns as a true sophomore, on offense.