Tijuana loses 2-1 against Dorados in Home Opener

TIJUANA (July 31, 2015)–Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles played to a 2-1 loss against visiting Dorados de Sinaloa in a Week 2 match at Estadio Caliente Saturday night.

Dayro Moreno (23rd minute) scored for the Xolos after coach Ruben Romano’s squad came out with an aggressive attack. But Tijuana could not hold on with Dorados taking advantage of defensive mistakes.

Mauricio Romero (56th) and Hector Mancilla scored for Dorados (1-0-1, 4 points), a team recently promoted to Mexico’s top-flight league from the Second Division.

Romero out jumped two Tijuana defenders at the heart of the penalty box and got his head on a corner kick, sending it past Xolos goalkeeper Federico Vilar. Mancilla sent in a soft pass by Roberto Nurse after Tijuana defender Michael Orozco tried to clear a ball with his left foot but sent it backwards to Nurse.

Dorados, a team recently promoted to Mexico’s top league the LIGA MX from the Second Division, didn’t waste its chances. It was Club Tijuana who could not find the net after Moreno’s score.

Moreno gave Tijuana a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute when Dayro Moreno sent a shot across the penalty area into the back of the net past Dorados goalkeeper Luis Michel. Juan Carlos Nuñez fed the Colombian striker with a soft and precise through ball before firing at goal. Tijuana had one desperation shot via a header by Orozco seconds before the final whistle but it was cleared at the goal line by a Dorados defender.

Club Tijuana, who began the season with a 2-1 loss to Pachuca last week on the road, returns to LIGA MX action next Saturday when it travels to Torreon to face Santos Laguna, the defending Mexican League champion.

FINAL SCORE:

DORADOS 2, XOLOS 1

SCORING

23rd– 1-0- Dayro Moreno- Tijuana

56th– 1-1- Mauricio Romero –Dorados

72nd -2-1-Hector Mancilla- Dorados

Rosters:

Tijuana: 4. Uriel Alvarez, 6. Jose Cardenas, 7. Gabriel Hauche (Paul Arriola 63rd), 8. Diego de Buen (Alfredo Moreno 79th), 11. Henry Martin, 16.Michael Orozco, 17. Dayro Moreno, 18. Juan Arango (Carlos Guzman 62nd), 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 30. Leiton Jimenez, 33. Federico Vilar

Coach: Rubén Omar Romano

Dorados: 1. Luis Michel, 2. Nestor Vidrio, 3. Jonathan Lacerda, 4. Jesus Chavez (Marcos Caicedo 34th), 7. Christian Suarez (Roberto Nurse 64th), 8. Fernando Arce, 8. Hector Mancilla (Carlos Pinto 78th), 10. Martin Bravo, 14. Segundo Castillo, 18. Daniel Arreola, 26. Mauricio Romero.

Coach: Carlos Bustos