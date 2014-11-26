Holiday Calendar of Events:

Snow and Starlight Arrive in Chula Vista Saturday

Snow is forecast for Chula Vista this Saturday, December 6! Or at least a snow hill! Between 1 and 6 p.m., kids of all ages can slide down the snow hill which will be located in Memorial Park, 373 Park Way, Chula Vista, at no cost thanks to sponsor SDG&E. The snow hill is part of the festivities leading to the return of the historic Starlight Parade, hosted by the City of Chula Vista.

Prior to the parade, Holiday in the Village, sponsored by the Third Avenue Village Association, will be held in Memorial Park and along Third Avenue at participating merchants from noon to 5 p.m. Other activities include readings by the Grinch, Polar Express conductor and Ana from Frozen, a visit by Santa and live reindeer, discount shopping, musical performances and strolling carolers. Come early to the Holiday in the Village festival and beat the traffic attending the Starlight Parade!

Then select your spot on Third Avenue between H and E Streets for the parade which begins at 6 p.m. Over 100 entrants from festive floats to school bands and dance performances will entertain the crowd.

Marine Band San Diego Hosts Free Winter Holiday Concert

Marine Band San Diego will perform its annual Winter Holiday Concert at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Theater on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014 at 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are advised to enter through Gate 5 off Washington Street and Hwy 5. Please arrive early and be prepared for security delays.

The band will create a memorable evening and joyous atmosphere by performing a varied repertoire of holiday favorites and traditional classics for all ages.

Founded in 1921, Marine Band San Diego performs at over 500 commitments each year throughout Southern California and the Marine Corps Western Recruiting Region. They carry on the tradition of excellence and service that has been the hallmark of the Marine Corps since 1775.

Battle Day

California State Parks and the San Pasqual Battlefield Volunteer Association proudly presents: Battle Day. This is an annual, family friendly, North County event focusing on the interpretation and commemoration of the 1846 Battle of Pasqual, the bloodiest battle fought in California during the U.S.-Mexican War. This year the event will have enhanced living history activities that will transport visitors to the battlefield 168 years ago.

Visitors will have the Opportunity To:

View the canon crew fire a twelve pound Mountain Howitzer.

Watch re-enactors, in period, attire, on horseback, demonstrate the 19th century military drills.

Listen to the “Battle Story” told through eyes of a Dragoon and a Californio.

Experience life as a new recruit, as participants go through a 19th century military enlistment station.

Smell the aroma of period food as the camp cook prepares salt pork and beans for the hungry troops.

Walk through the encampment area and witness life among the soldiers.

Date: December 7, 2014

Cost: Free

Event Times: 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.,

Location: San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park, 15808 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido.

“A Prodigal Christmas”

By Bryan Archer

Directed by Jennie Hamilton

Community Actors Theatre proudly presents, Days Before Christmas – “A Prodigal Christmas”, a moving Christmas Play written by Bryan Archer. It’s almost Christmas and lawyer son, Jason, has returned home to settle his father’s estate. His brother Thomas is running the store and has worked there most of his life. Thomas has cancer and is not a Christian, and no one knows this, but Jason learns it eventually. The brothers find a mysterious letter from their father with a name of someone they don’t know. This stranger shows up and shares his testimony that has a big effect on both of their lives. Thomas gets saved and Jason decides to stay in Franklin.

Running December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 2014 Friday & Saturday at 8:00pm., Sunday Matinée at 3:00pm.

$14.00 for Seniors, Students, Military & Disabled. $16.00 General. Reservations/Tickets: http://www.communityactorsthe atre.com