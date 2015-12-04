“Tis the Season for Joy, Fun, Tree Lightings and Parades

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



December’s officially kicked in, the air is crisp, the evenings are longer, boots, coats and scarves are out of the closet box and there are radio stations that have fully dedicated their airwaves to holiday tunes. Needless to say, most of the events this week are devoted to the spirit of joy. Perhaps one of the largest holiday festivities in the city is Balboa Park’s December Nights, now on it’s 38th consecutive year, it runs Friday December 4 thru Saturday December 5. If you’ve never been and wonder what the fuzz is all about, we hope to convince you to attend this year. For starters, the event is free of charge, most of the park’s museums’ open their doors from 5 -9PM for a free admission, you’ll enjoy music and entertainment from various parts of the world and for a true multicultural experience, you can savor delicious food from different places as well. In addition, Christmas dance and musical performances from some the best take stage during both evenings, including the San Diego Junior Theatre, San Diego Civic Youth Ballet and Del Cerro Baptist’s Story Tree. The annual Santa Lucia

Procession will once again take place as it always does at the Plaza de California.

Families are encouraged to participate in the new Children’s Interactive Area this year, which includes a Community Mural where you can show your artsy side by contributing to the giant-sized coloring book page featuring Balboa Park. The mural will stay on display throughout the season. Additionally, there will be hands-on crafts for kids, games and entertainment -all located adjacent to the Botanical Building. If you plan on attending, always keep on mind that there are over 350,000 attendees yearly and parking is tough to find so be there early. It all starts at noon and runs until 11 PM. FREE. Balboa Park December Nights House of Hospitality San Diego, CA 92101 www.balboapark.org/decembernights

Holiday Wonderland at Petco Park: Dec. 4 -23 from 4:30 -9:30 PM Another holiday event that’s back for its second year is Holiday Wonderland at Petco Park. A baseball field full of colorful lights taking shape in all forms, sizes and Christmas delight is what you can expect at this wonderland spectacular that also has a 40’ Christmas tree on display. This event runs longer than most, as it goes 12 nights during December with special nights on the 21st & 23rd. There is an admission fee at the door, lucky you if you’re under three years of age because you enter free -otherwise, prices look something like this: $20 Adults/ $10 Children; Polar Express ride ($5), picture with Santa ($25). Petco Park 100 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92101 www.sandiego.padres.mlb.com/sd/ticketing/holiday

Coronado Christmas Parade & Open House: Friday, Dec. 4 from 2 -9 PM You truly don’t want to miss out on this unique experience that’s the kind you can brag about to anyone that’s not privy of west coast living. Santa arrives at the Ferry Landing accompanied by carolers and snow fun at snow mountain at exactly 3:20 PM, then comes the parade at 6 PM on Orange Avenue and as with all other parades, find your way to the location as early as possible for the best spot. The Christmas Tree lighting takes place at 7 PM at the Rotary Plaza (1100 Orange Ave). The Community Band will be on hand to set the festive mood. FREE. 1201 1st Street Coronado, CA 92118 619.435.7242 PARADE ROUTE: 8th & Orange to RH Dana at Orange Ave. (Orange Ave. will be closed from 5 -9PM) www.coronadochamber.com/holiday-parade-and-open-house

Holiday in the Village: Saturday, Dec. 5 from 12 -4 PM Your weekend keeps getting merry with holiday fun as Chula Vista’s Third Avenue Village’s Memorial Park sets off a festive mood with live music from Chula Vista High School House of Guitars, Songstress, Vida Blue and costumed characters ready to share holiday stories with you and the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. If you’ve got an ugly sweater be sure to wear it to participate in the Ugliest Holiday Sweater Contest. There’ll be plenty of artisans to purchase unique gifts from. 276 Fourth Ave Chula Vista, CA 91910 www.thirdavenuevillage.com/holidayinthevillage

Chula Vista Starlight Parade: Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1 -5 PM This comes right after Holiday in the Village event. Chula Vista’s Grand Marshal Tony Raso will kick off the parade at 6 PM, but before finding your place to view the parade, make your way to Memorial Park and take a ride down Frosty’s Snow Hill! The snow hill is free frosty fun for all to enjoy from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Just as the winter sky grows dark, joyful parade units will travel down the historic route of Third Avenue, beginning at H Street and finishing up at E Street. You will be whisked away to a whimsical winter wonderland of twinkling lights, holiday décor, and fun surprises for the whole family to enjoy! A variety of colorful floats, caroling groups, marching bands, dance teams, classic cars, and other participants will usher in the holiday season as part of San Diego County’s largest nighttime parade. www.thirdavenuevillage.com

Little Italy Tree Lighting & Christmas Village: Saturday, Dec. 5 from 4 -8 PM Deck the halls this holiday season in Little Italy as the iconic neighborhood lights up the night during the 15th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Families, friends, neighbors and visitors are invited to celebrate the season during this beloved Little Italy tradition and see Little Italy’s unique Christmas Tree – a 25-foot tower of over 1,000 gorgeous Poinsettias – located in the center of Piazza Basilone. There’ll be plenty of festive decorations, live music and entertainment, snacks, holiday beverages and more! The Little Italy Association also called in a few favors to the North Pole, and Santa Claus himself will be making a special appearance for meet and greets with all of the neighborhood kids and kids at heart starting at 4 PM. The Christmas tree will light up at 5:30 PM and the event will end at 8 PM. FREE India St &

W Fir St San Diego, CA 92101 www.littleitalysd.com

“This IS Encinitas Life!” Holiday Parade: Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5 -7:30 PM The north county will also open arms to everyone as it celebrates the holiday spirit with floats and music bands as the 2015 Encinitas Holiday Parade rolls along Coast Highway 101. The community is asking that you show off what Encinitas Life is or means to you by using hashtags #EncinitasLife and #EncinitasHolidayParade.

Free parking shuttles will be available from Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas off of Santa Fe Dr. and from YMCA/ECKE Sports Park parking lot on Saxony Rd.Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024

www.ci.encinitas.ca.us

“100 Years of Holiday Cheer” La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival: Sunday, Dec. 6 from 1:30 -5 PM Downtown La Jolla’s streets will be adorned with marching bands, floats, equestrian units, vintage automobiles and Santa Claus himself, so don’t wear yourself out with all the parades happening before Sunday as you’ll want to make your way to this one and perhaps enjoy a nice stroll along the beach. Girard Avenue & Prospect Street La Jolla, CA 92037 www.ljparade.com

SPORTS

San Diego Chargers VS. Denver Broncos: Sunday, Dec. 6 from 1 -5 PM So we get it, you may rather freeze yourself at a stadium than at a parade. Fret not, the Bolts will charge enough energy against the Broncos that you may not feel cold at all. As usual, parking lot opens 5 hrs prior to kick off. Qualcomm Stadium 9449 Friars Rd San Diego, CA 92108 www.chargers.com

LOOKING AHEAD

Mingei Holiday Market: Dec. 10 from 5 -8 PM This is an opportunity for you to mingle with the artists and shop American-made goods! 1439 El Prado San Diego, CA 92101 619.239.0003

Holiday in the Park: Dec. 12 from 12 -9PM The annual Holiday in the Park Merchant Open House offers crafts for children and special holiday treats in the museums, stores and restaurants in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park during the day with an evening bonfire and extended shopping hours until 9 p.m.

Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights: Dec. 12 from 6 -9 PM

This free, distinctly California celebration features boats decorated for the annual holiday season that will sail around Mission Bay. www.mbyc.org/

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: Dec. 13 & 20 from 5:30 -7:30 PM The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, is an annual time-honored holiday tradition brought to San Diego by the boating community.The parade takes place on San Diego Bay with more than 80 boats lavishly decorated to a new theme each year. www.sdparadeoflights.org/

Holiday on Adams Avenue: Dec. 13 from 12 -4 PM Children and their families are invited to play in the snow field where Santa will be available to hear wish lists. Musical performances and bonfire nights will also be offered. For more information, call 619-297-3100