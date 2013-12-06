‘Tis the Season of giving in San Diego

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Dr. Marc Matanza grew up seeing his parents setting the example of being kind, and loving, to others who were less fortunate.

“I had humble beginnings and had very loving parents,” said Matanza, who is a renowned chiropractor at San Diego A.C.T.I.V.E. Chiropractic and Wellness Center, in Chula Vista. “As a child, I would always receive gifts for Christmas. My family knew the value of kindness. So every Christmas holiday, my family would buy extra gifts to donate to our local toy drive and donate to the local Goodwill. It was a way to show an act of kindness in our community.”

Now Dr. Matanza is following his parents’ example and his San Diego A.C.T.I.V.E. Chiropractic and Wellness Center is currently organizing its own Holiday Toy Drive to benefit hundreds of children served by South Bay Community Services, a social services agency.

“It is heart-warming to know that every toy donated went to a child in the surrounding community who may otherwise not have been able to open a present on Christmas morning,” Matanza said. “This is a way for our local South Bay community to get together and give back hope to our children.”

So far, the center has collected many toys that will bring a smile to many children in southern San Diego County this Christmas season, all thanks to the generosity of Dr. Matanza’s patients and friends. Those who donate a new toy will not only have the satisfaction of helping a child, but also of receiving perks, such as gift certificates to local restaurants and even to be able to win a massage session at Dr. Matanza’s practice.

“The response so far has been amazing with our current patients and local patrons of South Bay community. The more, the merrier,” he said. “Our patient’s have been supportive, giving and encouraging in response to the Holiday Toy Drive.”

In addition to the Holiday Toy Drive, San Diego A.C.T.I.V.E. Chiropractic & Wellness Center has a fundraiser for two individuals with serious medical conditions. Also, the center is accepting donations (clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene items) for the victims of recent typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.

Visit San Diego A.C.T.I.V.E. Chiropractic and Wellness Center at 2559 Mast Way, Chula Vista, to make your donation. You can also call (619) 934-1777 to make an appointment. The clinic specializes in auto accidents and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. To learn more about Dr. Matanza and his services go to www.sdactivechiropractic.com.

Other local non-profit organizations and businesses will have toy drives this Christmas season.

In San Ysidro, social services agency Casa Familiar will give out toys to students from the San Ysidro School District on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Ysidro Civic Center located at 212 W. Park Ave.

“San Ysidro is one of the neediest areas in the City of San Diego,” said Executive Director Andrea Skorepa. Our duty as citizens is to give a better future to our children. Casa Familiar gives this little token so that children in the South Bay can have a merrier Christmas.”

For more information on the Casa Familiar toy drive, call (619) 428-1115 or visit www.casafamiliar.org.

HomeStart Inc., a social services agency in the City Heights area, is also holding its own toy drive to be distributed among City Heights families, 40 percent of them of Latino origin.

“Home Start’s Holiday Toy Drive is an integral part of our season’s efforts to help some of the neediest families in San Diego to provide a happy holiday for their children,” said CEO Laura A. Mustari. “So many of these children would be receiving no gifts at all, if it were not for this toy drive and all the generosity that so many donors bring each season. We are incredibly grateful for the support of the community in helping us to make the season happy and bright for these deserving families.”

Popular Magic 92.5 FM DJ Xavier the X-Man is supporting several toy drives this year. On his official website, www.xmanshow.com the oldies DJ is inviting the community to donate toys to the Tacos for Toys Toy Drive that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Foodland Supermarket, located at 303 Highland Ave., in National City.

The X-man’s official annual toy drive will once again be at the world famous Luzitas Taco Shop in Chula Vista on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 100 people who donate a new unwrapped toy will receive a free Xavier The X-Man’s Oldies Show CD sampler.

“This is a free event and all are welcome to attend,” wrote The X-Man on his website. “All car and bikes are welcome as well. Santa will also be making appearance from the North Pole, so bring the kids and a camera.”