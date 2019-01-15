Travel and Adventure Show Returns to San Diego

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The San Diego Travel and Adventure Show is scheduled to return in its sixth edition to the San Diego Convention Center on Jan. 19 and 20 with a variety of brand new interactive experiences, celebrity speakers and first-time exhibitors.

The San Diego Travel and Adventure Show provides its visitors with the ultimate destination to find, plan and book their next vacation. Thousands of travel destinations will be represented for guests to explore, with free on-site experiences including Segway rides and the Visit Redding Photo Booth. Some of the world’s travel experts and celebrities including Josh Gates, Peter Greenberg, Pauline Frommer and Wayne Dunlap, who will be present to answer questions on all things travel. Visitors can also interact one-on-one with many of these celebrities at the show.

“Part of what makes this show so engaging every year is the broad variety of cultural experience and expertise that come together in one room,” said Travel & Adventure Show CEO, John Golicz.

“Whether it is a travel icon, master chef or unique travel destination, we want to welcome both old and new faces to the San Diego Travel and Adventure Show this year.”

Visitors can also enter the TAS Door Prize Drawing plus other contests and giveaways at exhibitor booths, to have the chance to win a free trip.

MSC Cruises, a new addition to the roster of sponsors, will serve as the Major Sponsor for the 2019 San Diego Travel and Adventure Show. The event’s Supporting Sponsor is Taiwan and Contributing Sponsors include Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Company and Baja Norte.

Other exhibitors of note include Cook Islands Tourism, an emerging travel hot spot that provides visitors with an authentic island experience. The Cook Islands can be a personal paradise where the water is strikingly blue and no building is taller than a coconut tree.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 19 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 20. Tickets are available online and at the door. On-site tickets can be purchased via cash only at a rate of $15 for a single day and $22 for two-day passes. Military offers are available with valid military ID, receiving 4 free tickets to the show. Children ages 16 and under are free, an event filled with activities and knowledge for the whole family.

For tickets and event information, people can visit http://www.TravelShows.com/sandiego.