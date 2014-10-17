Two Forums on Chula Vista Propositions Announced

On the November 4 election ballot, Chula Vista residents will be presented with two propositions. To help explain the propositions and answer questions regarding them, City Attorney Glen Googins and Public Works Director, Rick Hopkins will conduct two public forums. The first session will be on Monday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Parkway Recreation Center dance room, 373 Park Way. The following evening, Tuesday, October 21, will be the second forum held at the Hub Community Room adjacent to the Chula Vista Public Library at the Otay Ranch Town Center, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Proposition A reads as follows: Shall the City’s Charter provisions regarding public works and general purpose contracting be amended to replace specific contracting procedures with more general contracting principles that would be implemented by ordinance, including the requirement for competitive bidding, City Council approval of major contracts and other best practices, and the requirement that any exceptions to standard competitive purchasing practices be approved by 4/5ths vote of the City Council with findings of public benefit?

Proposition B states: Shall the City Charter be amended so that, if a City Council seat becomes vacant with more than 12 months and less than 25 months remaining in the term, the Council may fill the vacancy by appointment or call a special election; and so that in any special election to fill a vacancy, a candidate receiving over 50% of votes cast is deemed the winner with no run-off required?

Full text of both measures as well as impartial analysis can be found at http://www.chulavistaca.gov/city_services/administrative_services/city_ clerk/Elections/default.asp