Two Weeks After the Worst Shooting in U.S. History

By Estephania Baez

Vigils honoring the 53 Orlando nightclub shooting victims are still being held throughout the United States by family, friends, and communities at large. The June 12 incident orchestrated, by Omar Mateen, took the lives of 49 people, and left 53 injured.

Health authorities have disclosed that only one of the 53 injured remains in critical condition, while 28 people have been released from the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where 44 of the people were taken.

The outpouring of support can still be seen around Pulse, the gay bar where the killings occurred, where dozens of visitors and family members continue to arrive to place candles, flowers, and photographs of those no longer with us. Also on display are several flags of Puerto Rico, where most of the victims trace their roots, since that night was Latino Night at the club.

Some of the surrounding businesses have lost sales since the shooting, and are now getting help from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

With the investigation into the motives that led Mateen to perpetrate the fatal incident, Sitora Yusufi, Mateen’s former wife, stated that the authorities have asked her not to reveal any further information regarding the man so it doesn’t interfere with their investigation. She did reveal, however, that in spite of never seeing him with another man, she has enough reasons to believe he could have been gay.

“He paid a lot of attention to his clothes, his appearance, and spent hours in front of the mirror taking pictures,” said the ex-wife.

Thus far, more than 600 people have been interviewed regarding Omar Mateen, but the gunman’s sexual orientation has not been confirmed despite the fact that one of the people interviewed assures that he had a formal relationship with him.