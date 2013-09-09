U.S. MNT Prepares for Tuesday’s High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier Against Mexico

The most anticipated match of the Hexagonal, USA-Mexico, presented by AT&T, is set for Sept. 10 in front of a capacity crowd in Columbus.

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Mexico – 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Columbus Crew Stadium – Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 10, 2013

If you thought a USA-Mexico FIFA World Cup Qualifier couldn’t get any bigger, think again. The most anticipated match of the Hexagonal, presented by AT&T, now has huge stakes attached, and the drama will unfold Sept. 10 in front of a capacity crowd in Columbus. Kickoff at Columbus Crew Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN, WatchESPN, UniMas and ESPN Deportes Radio. Fans can follow along on ussoccer.com’s MatchTracker.

A victory for the United States combined with a win or tie for Honduras at home against Panama would clinch passage for the MNT to the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. sits in second place in the group with 13 points, one behind leaders Costa Rica. With its first victory away to Mexico in a World Cup Qualifier, Honduras is now in third place on 10 points. Mexico holds the fourth spot, one point ahead of Panama.

Klinsmann Adds Four Players to Roster for USA-Mexico FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Columbus

Joe Corona, Brad Davis, Clarence Goodson and Jose Torres to Join Team in Columbus

Coach Jurgen Klinsmann has added four players to the roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier between the United States and Mexico, presented by AT&T.

Club Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona, Houston Dynamo midfielder Brad Davis, San Jose Earthquakes defender Clarence Goodson and Tigres midfielder Jose Torres will all join the U.S. squad in Columbus in advance of the Sept. 10 showdown.