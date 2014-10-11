USA sweep world No. 1 Brazil 3-0, on track for first world title ever

MILAN, Italy, October 11, 2014 – World No. 2 United States scored an amazing 3-0 (25-18, 29-27, 25-20) semifinal win over World No. 1 Brazil to earn a spot in Sunday’s final of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships Italy 2014. USA outplayed Brazil in attacking and serving, to make up for Brazil’s superior blocking. However, the reigning Olympic champions contributed to the final score with as many as 19 unforced errors (to USA’s 12). It was Brazil’s first defeat in 12 matches at these World Championships. USA are 10-2.

USA have never won the World Championship gold medal, finishing second in 1967 and 2002. This is the first time they have reached the gold-medal match since going away from the round-robin format.

USA have never won a major tournament title that includes the World Championships, World Cup and Olympic Games. It was USA’s revenge for the 1-3 loss in the final of the London Olympic Games.

Key facts: USA are now 10-2 overall and could become just the second team to win the title with two losses (Italy in 2002) if they win the title.

USA have reached the World Championship semifinals for the second time in row. They finished fourth in 2010 in Japan.

USA and Brazil have met nine times in World Championship competition with USA having won five times.

USA ended their six-match losing streak to Brazil in FIVB and Olympic competition. However, USA won all four matches against Brazil in the USA Volleyball Cup this past July. Overall, USA and Brazil have faced each other eight times in 2014 with USA winning five of the matches.

This year’s World Championship will not have an undefeated team win the title, as Brazil was the last remaining undefeated team having won 11 in a row.

Best scorer of Saturday’s semifinal was USA’s Jordan Larson-Burbach contributing 15 points for her team. Fe Garay scored 14 times for Brazil.