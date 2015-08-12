Veracruz defeat the Xolos 3-1

Xoloitzcuintles allow three second half goals in Week 4 LIGA MX match

TIJUANA (Aug. 11, 2015)–Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles played to a 3-1 loss against visiting Veracruz Tuesday night in a Week 4 match of the LIGA MX at Estadio Caliente.

Dayro Moreno scored in the 68th minute for the Xoloitzcuintles to tie the match 1-1 but it wasn’t enough. Julio Furch (58th minute), Rodrigo Noya (77th) and Diego Chavez (88th) found the net for Veracruz.

Noya out jumped his defenders on a corner kick, sending he ball just inside the left post, beating Tijuana goalkeeper Federico Vilar. Furch scored on a scrum at the goal line after a series of headers. Chavez sent in a right-footed blast from just inside the penalty area.

The Xoloitzcuintles came out looking to set the pace of the match, creating a handful of scoring chances throughout the second half of the 2015 Apertura match. It was in one of those threating plays that Moreno found the net for Club Tijuana.

Moreno flicked his shot over Veracruz goalkeeper Edgar Hernandez after Emmanuel Garcia failed to clear a Juan Carlos Nuñez crossed ball into the area. An unmarked Moreno found the ball and didn’t waste his chance.

The Xoloitzcuintles continued to attack late in the match but could not find a break. Veracruz countered and found the third goal scored by Chavez.

Coach Ruben Romano’s team insisted with its attack from the start of the match using the combination of Moreno, the Colombian striker, and Henry Martin.

Moreno sent a ball into the net in the 26th minute after Henry controlled a ball past a couple of defenders and fed Moreno. But the ball crossed the end line after Moreno dribbled it to the edge with a defender on his shoulder. Moreno shot it across his body and it deflected off Hernandez’ leg but it didn’t count. The ball had gone out-of-bounds before the shot.

Moreno also threatened the “Tiburones” goal in the 31st minute when he sent a right-footed blast from outside the penalty box over the crossbar. Diego de Buen also tried his luck from outside the box but his shot in the 33rd minute one-hopped a couple of yards wide of the left post.

Club Tijuana will now travel to face Cruz Azul in Mexico City Saturday for a Week 5 match. It will be Club Tijuana’s third LIGA MX match in eight days.

FINAL SCORE:

VERACRUZ 3, XOLOS 1

SCORING

58th –Julio Furch –Veracruz

68th –Dayro Moreno- Tijuana

77th –Rodrigo Noya- Veracruz

88th– Diego Chavez- Veracruz

Rosters:

Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 8. Diego de Buen (Jose Cardenas 79th), 11. Henry Martin, 15. Carlos Guzman (Paul Arriola 63rd), 16.Michael Orozco, 17. Dayro Moreno, 18. Juan Arango 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 23. Felipe Flores (Alfredo Moreno 46th), 30. Leiton Jimenez, 33. Federico Vilar

Coach: Rubén Omar Romano

Veracruz: 5. Darvin Chavez, 8. Gabriel Peñalba, 10. Juan Albin, 11. Julio Furch, 12. Horacio Cervantes, 13. Edgar Hernandez, 15. Joe Corona, Emmanuel Garcia, 23. Leobardo Lopez, 24. Rodrigo Noya, 28. Jesus Paganoni

Coach: Carlos Reynoso