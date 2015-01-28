Visiting Club Tijuana Beats Necasa 3-1 in Copa MX Action

Guido, Villegas and Martin score in Second Leg match

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (Jan. 27, 2015) –Alejandro Guido, Edgar Villegas and Henry Martin scored in a Club Tijuana 3-1 win against host Necaxa in the second leg of a home-and-home series of a Copa MX match Tuesday night.

The win gives the Xoloitzcuintles (2-0-0, seven points) three more points in the tournament standings and another for wining the home-and-home series with a 6-2 aggregate score. Club Tijuana beat Necaxa 3-1 in Tijuana last week in its 2015 Clausura Copa MX debut.

Guido, a Mater Dei High grad and Chula Vista native, opened up the scored in the 10th minute to give coach Daniel Guzman’s squad a 1-0 lead. Guido sent in a Martin pass into the area past Necaxa goalkeeper Federico Cristoforo.

Necaxa’s goalkeeper would see the ball go into his net a couple more times. Club Tijuana’s Villegas scored in the 84th minute on a brilliant free kick. Villegas sent a volley into the area and but the ball floated just inside the left upright, inches over the outstretched hand of Necaxa goalkeeper Cristforo’s hands. The ball crashed into the side netting to break a 1-1 tie.

Necaxa, the defending Liga de Ascenso (Mexican Second Division) champion, tied the game in the 27th minute. Luis Gallegos sent a left-footed blast from outside the area to beat Club Tijuana goalkeeper Gibran Lajud.

Lajud would not give up another goal. It was Xolos forward Martin who would seal the win a goal in the 87th minute. Martin took a ball at the top of the penalty box, cleared his defender and sent a right-footed low shot rolling just inside the left post, out of the reach of an extended Cristoforo.

Club Tijuana will next travel to face Coras de Tepic Feb. 4 in its next Copa MX match in a tournament featuring teams from Mexico’s top-flight league, the LIGA MX, and second tier league –the Liga de Ascenso.

The Xoloitzcuintles will first return to Tijuana to resume LIGA MX play with a Week 4 match against Monarcas Morelia Friday Jan. 30 at Estadio Caliente.

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 3, NECAXA 1

At Estadio Victoria (Aguascalientes)

Goals scored by:

1-0- Alejanro Guido (TIJ) 10th min.

1-1 Luis Gallegos (NEC) 27th min.

2-1 Edgar Villegas (TIJ) 84th min.

3-1 Henry Martin (TIJ) 87th min.

Rosters:

Club Tijuana:Gibran Lajud, Elio Castro, Oliver Ortiz, Christian Torres, Luis Garcia, Javier Salas (Manuel Herrera 83rd minute), Pedro Hernández (Luis Chavez 74th), Edgar Villegas, Joe Corona (Javier Guemez 89th), Alejandro Guido, Henry Martin.

Necaxa: Nestor Olguin, Everaldo Federico de Assis, Cristofro, Cristian Gordillo, Carlos Ramos, Luis Perez, Sebastian Fernandez, Kevin Chaurand (Luis Gorocito 71st), Luis Gallegos (Jonathan Valdivia (74th), Omar Marrufo (Alan Garcia 62nd minute), Diego Gonzalez

Club Tijuana next match:

LIGA MX: Friday Jan. 30 vs. Morelia Monarcas (7:30 p.m.)