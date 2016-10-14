Voter Registration Deadline is Oct. 24

By Mario A. Cortez

The California voter registration deadline is right around the corner.

All unregistered eligible voters have until October 24 to register to vote and be able to participate in the November 8 presidential elections.

If you are a U.S. citizen, live at a California address, will be at least 18 years old by Election Day and are not imprisoned or on parole for a felony conviction or are not currently found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law you are eligible to vote in California.

If you still haven’t registered to vote you still have time to register. You can register to vote online at sos.ca.gov. Online voter registration is quick, easy, and only requires your California home address, California driver’s licence number, and last four digits of your social security number.

You can also register to vote in person at many local and state government facilities such as DMV field offices, public libraries, post offices, or the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, located on 5600 Overland Avenue in Kearny Mesa.

The November 8 presidential elections will decide the next president of the United States, several statewide propositions dealing with policy ranging marijuana use to hospital funding, city wide measures which will decide the fate of the downtown stadium complex and many other infrastructure proposals, and many public office seats across all levels of government.