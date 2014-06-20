Wanted: Latino Writers at NHMC

Despite being the biggest media consumers, Latinos are woefully underrepresented in television and film; and the few portrayals we see are too often far from fair, accurate or balanced. The NHMC 2012 studies on media portrayals of Latinos show that this has consequences on society: the most commonly-held Latino stereotypes run parallel to those reflected in media. This is why NHMC works to ensure fair and inclusive media portrayals.

In addition to watchdogging and holding media outlets accountable for inaccurate portrayals, another way NHMC works to ensure positive media portrayals is by increasing Latino employment behind the camera. In 2003, NHMC created the NHMC Television Writers Program, an intensive scriptwriters workshop that prepares Latinos for writing jobs at major television networks.

Increasing Latino employment in back of camera improves media portrayals of Latinos

In the 2012-13 television season, Latinos composed only 4% of writers staffed on TV shows, despite the fact that the Latinos make up 17% of the U.S. population.It’s crucial to have Latinos in back of camera as producers, writers, showrunners, etc. Having Latinos in the writers room in television shows is an opportunity for us to tell our own stories in a way that’s fair and accurate.

How does the Writers Program increase Latino employment in media?

Landing a staff position as a writer at a television show is extremely competitive–for anybody. The NHMC Television Writers Program gives participants what they need to have a competitive edge: it hones Latinos’ scriptwriting skills, and prepares them to best package and promote their work to television show executives. Writers also leave the program with at least one spec script, and some graduate with agents and managers.

To learn more and to apply to the NHMC TV Writers Program, click here: http://www.nhmc.org/programs/writers-program/how-to-apply-to-the-nhmc-tv-writers-program/. Deadline to apply is July 31, 2014.