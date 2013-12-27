Welcome 2014 with salsa

By Pablo J. Sáinz

New Year’s Eve celebrations with a Latino twist are coming early to San Diego this year.

SalsaCA.com, one of the oldest salsa event organizations in the county, is having its Holiday Party on Saturday, December 28th, at popular Tio Leo’s, located at 5302 Napa St., in San Diego.

That night, salseros will have the opportunity to say good bye to 2013.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Valerie Ortiz-Wallace, owner of SalsaCA.com and one of the best known salsa promoters in the county. “Salsa is a type of music with so much energy. It is a great way to start a new year in your life.”

Also, in case you got a Christmas gift that just wasn’t “you,” the Salsa Holiday Party will give you an opportunity to rewrap it and bring it with you. All the gifts will be given a ticket and go under the tree. Then, at 11 p.m. salseros will have a second chance to get a something they might like. Those salseros who are just looking for their perfect gift will even get a third chance.

“If you’re not thrilled with what you pulled from under the tree, put it on the edge of your table and anyone who wants to trade with you will let you know,” Ortiz Wallace said. “Come on down and enjoy the salsa and have a piece of cake with us.”

Other Latino flavor New Year’s Events in San Diego are listed below.

There’s Café Sevilla, which will be like celebrating New Year’s Eve in Spain, with flamenco and tapas. The Aragon y Royal duet will perform, along with salsa DJs starting at 10 p.m. Café Sevilla is located at 353 5th Ave., in San Diego. More details at www.cafesevilla.com.

Tango del Rey, one of the most popular salsa and tango halls in San Diego, will host Cirque del Rey, a masquerade with salsa starting at 8 p.m. $75 per person. Tango del Rey is located at 3567 Del Rey St., in San Diego. More details at www.tangodelreycom.

The popular Latin club The Blue Agave will have a variety of Latin music on New Year’s Eve. It is located at 6608 Mission Gorge Rd. Doors open at 9 p.m. No cover before 10 p.m. More details at (619) 521-3194 or www.blueagavenightclub.com.

The World Beat Center, located at Balboa Park, will have a celebration full of Latin American and African rhythms, with drums and all. Opens at 7 p.m. Details at www.worldbeatcenter.org.

Although there’s a lot to celebrate, it is important to remind the public that they shouldn’t drink and drive, not only during New Year’s Eve, but throughout the year.

New Year’s Eve is especially one of the days when there are more alcohol-related accidents in the United States. It is also when there are more DUIs arrests.

And with so many options to celebrate in San Diego, it is important to keep in mind the consequences of drinking and driving, said Captain Lon Turner, spokesperson for the Chula Vista Police Department.

There are several consequences to this, he said. It can be from being arrested, to having your license suspended and getting a fine, but the most tragic are the deaths due to drunk drivers, he said.

“No amount of alcohol is worth that price,” Turner said.

The National City Police Department is also issuing a warning to those who like to shoot their guns in the air during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Don’t fire a gun in celebration,” reads an anti-shooting pamphlet distributed by the National City police. “Many individuals include the discharge of firearms as part of their New Year’s Eve rituals. Not only is this practice illegal, it is also dangerous. Our officers will be working diligently to keep our community safe.”

Both police departments encourage you to call 9-1-1 if you see a drunk driver or someone discharging their guns in the air.