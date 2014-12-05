Welcome to Barrio Logan

By Pablo J. Sáinz

A gateway sign designed by a local artista will welcome people visiting Barrio Logan, one of the San Diego communities with large populations of Mexicans.

The sign will be similar to those that exist throughout the county, including El Cajon Blvd., Third Avenue in Chula Vista, among other points across the region.

The community will have an opportunity to celebrate the inauguration of the gateway sign, which is located on César Chávez Parkway, between Main and Newton, during a community festival on Satuday, Dec. 13th.

Since 2008, the Port of San Diego along with the city and other government agencies began plans for the sign. For more than two years, community meetings took place where Barrio Logan residents gave their opinions about what they wanted the sign to include.

At the end, the selected design was made by artist Armando Nuñez.

The sign features art referencing Mexican culture, Chicano Park murals, and the maritime industry near Barrio Logan.

Nuñez said he feels “humbled to contribute and to be part of history” in Barrio Logan.

The Gateway Sign encourages the diversion of truck traffic from Cesar Chavez Parkway to provide for a safer pedestrian environment, helping with neighborhood revitalization efforts, according to Port Commission Chairman Bob Nelson.

“This gateway sign is a long-awaited victory for the Barrio Logan community and the Port of San Diego,” Nelson said.

David Álvarez, San Diego councilmember for District 8, said thatthe sign united the community of Barrio Logan with government agencies and community organizations.

“The gateway sign was a true collaborative effort,” Alvarez said. “We came together the best way and put together a project this community will be proud of.”

The project, which had a cost of $1.7 million, also includes crosswalk enhancements, lane adjustments, and beautification improvements in the community near the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.

For a long time Barrio Logan has been considered the ugly duckling of the City of San Diego. Gangs, poverty, and discrimination that existed for many decades turned it into what many considered a problematic area.

But that has changed thanks to community actions seeking positive change, and also to a revitalization program the city implemented.

The gateway sign is part of that change.

“Barrio Logan is one of San Diego’s most vibrant, artistic and passionate neighborhoods”, said Benjamin Nicholls, executive director for the Barrio Art Association, the organization behind the community celebration. “This sign represents Barrio Logan receiving the recognition it deserves, being a torch for creativity and activism for decades, despite often being forgotten by other parts of the city.”

The community celebration of the Barrio Logan gateway sign is on Saturday, Dec. 13th, from noon to 4 p.m., on the corner of César Chávez and Main. The event is free, and there will be food and live music. For more information, visit www.barrioartassociation.com.