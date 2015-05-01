What if the state gave a test and nobody came?

By Susan Luzzaro

A roomful of parents, teachers and students showed up for a Toxic Tests forum offered by the Sweetwater Education Association on April 24.

Opposition to student testing has grown from isolated moms in scattered states to a powerful, nationwide movement of parents who are choosing to opt their children out of high- stakes testing. In the main, opposition is centered around state standardized tests, however many critics note that test preparation and test taking is crowding out classroom education.

One of the forum’s presenters, Helen Farias, enumerated the various tests that students take throughout the year. Farias stated, “Thirty to forty percent of class time is spent on tests instead of engaging students in learning.” The new state standardized test, called Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) or California Assessment of Student Performance (CAASPP), will take students at least 8 hours to complete.

Farias made the point that “Teachers are not opposed to tests—teachers invented the test.” But she elaborated; the standardized test (SBAC) is designed to produce failure.

Farias stated, “There will be a huge failure rate of the SBAC—on the average 60% of the students will fail. For English Language Learners and Special Education students the rate of failure goes up to 80 or 90%.”

Students often internalize a bad test score and lose faith in their own abilities, Farias lamented. She went on to caution, “The test results will impact all of us because ultimately it will impact our neighborhood schools.” According to Farias, as student scores drop, curriculum shrinks, schools lose funding, become charters, or are closed.

Attendees had an opportunity to work some sample SBAC questions and Farias illustrated in a power point presentation how the test works on the computer.

“Some of the interaction seems harmless enough, but if students mess up and try to delete, their answer won’t delete. If a student gets stuck manipulating the computer, teachers aren’t allowed to help, so the student just sits there. Some students will have to compose their essays on an iPad keyboard.”

Farias asked, “Are we testing students on material, or are we testing a student’s ability to manipulate a computer or a tablet?”

For a glimpse into the complex world of CAASPP testing, here is a link to tips for educators: http://california tac.org/

Kristin Phatak, a parent who has students in both the Chula Vista Elementary school district and the Sweetwater High School district, explained to the attendees how to opt a child out of tests. She told parents to send an email to the student’s teacher and principal, or just send a handwritten note. Phatak said her children keep copies of their Opt Out letters in their binders.

One mother expressed concern that her child would not be able stay in a charter school if he did not take the SBAC test. Phatak said she had spoken to the Charter Division of the California Department of Education and that “the short answer is that the charters must honor an Opt Out letter, and they cannot threaten to kick the student out.”

‘However,” Phatak continued, “It’s happening at a rate we can’t even keep up with [students being put out of charter schools]. The person at the Department of Education advised parents would need to take it up as a legal issue.”

Another mother, Shane Parmely, said she was frustrated because she had opted her child out but then learned he spent class time learning how to log onto the computer.

Initially, California taxpayers have spent $1.2 billion to implement Common Core standards and assist districts in acquiring the technological infrastructure because the tests must be taken on a computer.

But even with such large expenditures many districts are not ready. A recent report written by Nick Marinovich, chair of the Sweetwater Bond Oversight Committee, stated, “The districts/schools [Sweetwater] infrastructure, as it exists today, does not meet the capacity needed for “Common Core” testing.” Mari-novich’s report went on to say it wasn’t clear how much Proposition O money will be used to accomplish the task.

Several speakers at the forum emphasized that the ball is still in play—a revised law governing student testing nationwide (formerly known as No Child Left behind) is currently before the legislature.

Sweetwater trustee Paula Hall, who attended the Toxic Test forum, stated, “We really do have to take the legislators to task if they go on to finalize the Elementary and Secondary Education Act—it is crucial that they do not continue with the sort of measurement [testing] they had with No Child Left behind.” Hall urged attendees to call their senators.