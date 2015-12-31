What Should You Do With Your Christmas Tree?

BY Alexandra Mendoza



As the Holiday Season comes to an end, the time has come to take the decorations down and think about what to do with the Christmas tree so it can serve a different purpose.

The City of San Diego is once again offering an easy and free alternative for dropping off your Christmas tree while also contributing to protecting the environment.

“If these trees are not recycled, they will end up next to our garbage at the landfill”, expressed Councilmember Chris Cate after announcing San Diego’s 42nd recycling campaign.

“Seventy-six percent of all materials that are disposed of at the landfill are recyclable; our city is working diligently on a plan to divert all waste from landfills by 2040 through conservation, recycling, and composting”.

While residents who enjoy curbside trash collection can just leave their tree out to be picked up, those who do not can take advantage of any of the 16 collection locations that have been set up around the city and will operate from now until January 23rd.

People are being asked to drop off only “clean” natural trees, that is, free of any lights, ornaments, decorations, stands or other non-recyclable materials. Flocked (fake snow) natural trees will also be accepted at these centers, informed City representatives.

Last year alone, as part of this program, residents dropped off 385 tons of trees, which were turned into compost.

“This is a great way for San Diegans to do their part to help the environment by extending the life of the Miramar Landfill”, said Mario X. Sierra, director of the City’s Environmental Services Department.

“Organic materials like yard clippings and Christmas trees make up more than 20 percent of the material buried in the landfill”, he added.

By recycling trees, residents help reduce the amount of material in the landfill and give holiday trees a new purpose as compost, mulch, or wood chips.

Residents can also bring their tree directly to the Miramar Landfill at 5180 Convoy Street, just north of State Route 52.

The centers will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The locations are:

1. Carmel Valley: Carmel Valley Recreation Center (3777 Townsgate Drive)

2. Encanto: Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

3. Golden Hill: Golden Hill Recreation Center (2600 Golf Course Drive)

4. La Jolla: Kate Sessions Memorial Park (Soledad Road y Loring Street)

5. Logan Heights: Memorial Recreation Center (2902 Marcy Avenue)

6. Miramar: Miramar Landfill (5180 Convoy Street)

7. Mission Bay: SeaWorld Dive at Pacific Highway

8. Oak Park: Chollas Lake (6350 College Grove Drive)

9. Ocean Beach: Robb Athletic Field Recreation Center (2525 Bacon Street)

10. Otay Mesa: Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot on Palm Avenue)

11. Rancho Bernardo: Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center (18448 W. Bernardo Drive)

12. Rancho Peñasquitos: Canyonside Recreation Center (12350 Black Mountain Road)

13. San Diego State University: Parking Lot D off Alvarado Road

14. Scripps Ranch: Scripps Ranch Recreation Center (11454 Blue Cypress Drive)

15. Tierrasanta: De Portola Middle School (11010 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard)

16. University City: Swanson Pool (3585 Governor Drive)

For more information about this program, please call 858-694-7000.