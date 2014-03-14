Woman Of The Year
Created: 14 March, 2014
Last update: 20 April, 2022
Chaplain Olivia Jean Solomon with Don Diego VFW Auxiliary Post 7420 receives “Woman of The Year” Award for her support in her community By Assembly Woman, Lorena Gonzalez, Eightieth District with the Assembly California Legislature.
It was an honor and a privilege to have received this award in recognition of our Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7420 as we strive to continue supporting our Community.
In this article