Work on Border Wall Immigration Mural Stopped During COVID-19 Crisis

By Mario A. Cortez

Last summer, scholar Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana led a group of 15 volunteers in pasting up a mural on the border wall in the beachside enclave of Playas de Tijuana which features the faces of immigrants and deportees who arrived in the United States as children and have lived their entire adult lives in the United States.

Each profile has a QR code linking to a YouTube video that shares the respective person’s story when scanned on a smartphone.

The large-scale piece is part of De La Cruz Santana’s doctoral dissertation at UC Davis and has been the focus of much attention, both locally and abroad, due to its highly visible location and use of technology in storytelling.

“People want to know why their faces are here,” De La Cruz Santana shared. “The mural is a great conversation starter about subjects like migration, deportations, and the paths people have taken in getting to the U.S.”

However, the mural requires regular maintenance as it is affected by the elements and occasional vandalism, but due to the state of emergency caused by the spread of the novel Coronavirus, De La Cruz Santana has chosen to end her field work in Tijuana and return to her hometown of Fresno.

“We have to look out for people’s wellness first and foremost,” she said of the situation.

In addition to this, Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office announced on Monday, April 20, an extension to the nonessential travel ban put in place to curb cross-border spread of the novel virus. Tijuana authorities have also cordoned off access to streets near the mural’s location, after locals continued to pack the site in previous weekends to enjoy the sunny weather.

The inability to make regular repairs to her work south of the border is frustrating, as the rolling waves affect the panel paintings and QR codes are often peeled off.