Workshop presents new advances in multilingual voter registration

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Registering to vote and learning more about upcoming elections in their own language is a right that every American citizen should be able to enjoy.

That’s the premise behind a workshop that will present all the different resources citizens have when it comes to registering in languages other than English.

The workshop, New Developments in Language Outreach and Assistance, presented by Asian Americans Advancing Justice, is taking place on Wednesday, September 17, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., at The Center, 3909 Centre St., San Diego.

The goal of the workshop is to present “ways to increase outreach and participation among San Diego’s diverse language communities,” according to an email promoting the event.

At this workshop, which is open to the public but registration is required, attendees will learn about new opportunities for voters to register to vote online in eight Asian languages and in Spanish; new opportunities for legal permanent residents to participate in our democracy under a new law that allows them to work as poll workers on Election Day; and new language assistance that will be available for voters in Hindi, Khmer, and Korean in addition to the previous assistance provided in Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Japanese.

“[This workshop will] help us insure that language is not an issue when it comes to participating in our most fundamental rights as citizens…the right to vote!” according to Carmen Lopez, outreach coordinator for the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, which is helping promote the event.

Lopez said that having registration materials in their own language makes it more likely for naturalized citizens to register to vote.

“If it is hard for many of us who speak English to understand the language of propositions on the ballot, now imagine how scary it must be for non-English speaking citizens,” she said. “Voting is at the core of our democracy.”

Anna Castro, voting rights associate for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of San Diego and Imperial Counties, which is also promoting the event, agreed with Lopez.

“Our democracy is meant to be inclusive, and the opportunity to vote is essential,” stated Castro.

Castro said that California in general, and San Diego County in particular, “lead the nation in offering voter registration in different languages.”

She said that the voter registration language workshop is open to everyone, but they do have to register before. Castro added that voting “touches all aspects of life, from money for our local schools to the laws that affect us on our day to day lives.”

Lopez also said that the San Diego County Registrar of Voters is a leader in the state when it comes to recruiting new voters in a diversity of languages.

“We’re ahead of the game,” Lopez said.

