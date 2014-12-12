Wounded Warrior Discusses his InspirationAL Memoir About the Golden Retriever Who Saved Him

A Heartwarming True Dog Story that Transformed a Former Soldier’s Life Forever

New York Times bestselling author Capt. Luis Carlos Mon-talván will share his story from his memoir, Until Tuesday, about the deep bond he formed with his service dog “Tuesday.” The discussion will held on Thursday, December 18, 2014 at 6:00 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library @ Joan Ë Irwin Jacobs Common.

Capt. Luis Carlos Montalván is an award-winning author, speaker, and advocate. “Tuesday” is Captain Montalván’s beloved service dog and the recipient of the 2013-14 American Kennel Club’s Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence – Service Dog.

Captain Montalván is a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having served multiple tours abroad. He was decorated with numerous awards including two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and the Combat Action Badge.

In 2007, Captain Montalván honorably departed the military, and in 2010, he, with Tuesday by his side, completed a master’s of science from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Luis and Tuesday’s inspirational memoir was on the New York Times bestseller list in 2011, 2012 and 2013. In 2012, it won two USA Best Book Awards and received finalist honors for an Audio Publisher’s Association “Audie Award,” and an International Latino Book Award.

In addition to being an award winning author, Luis is also a vocal advocate. His work has been featured in outlets including The New York Times, the Washington Post, and the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Diego Central Library @ Joan & Irwin Jacob Common is located at 330 Park Blvd. in Downtown San Diego.