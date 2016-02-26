Xavier Soriano: “X-Man,” Voice for San Diego’s Latino Community.

BY María González Amarillo



Xavier Soriano, better known as the “X-Man,” has been on the air in San Diego for nearly 15 years as a radio personality for Magic 92.5.

Soriano’s show, where he plays R&B tracks from the 80s and 90s, is broadcast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Xavier’s passion for music is complemented by his passion for helping his community, especially the most needed sections of our community.

“I love helping out people, whether it’s kids with cancer, the homeless, veterans, or schools that need materials,” stated the “X-Man.”

“If someone is doing something positive for the community, I invite them to come to my show to talk about the topic.”

The “X-Man’s” message reaches many listeners of many cultures throughout San Diego County, which helps him support positive causes.

“Many people listen to this station: Mexican people, American people, African-American people,” said Soriano. “That is why I can help out many different organizations and give out useful information. We have many different guests that want to create positive change.”

The “X-Man’s” life story begins in the City of Salinas, California. His mother who always had music at home, influenced his musical taste.

“My mother listened to all types of music: Elvis, The Beatles, Mexican music,” Soriano recalls. “She was always happy. Music always made us happy, so I started doing little jobs to earn money and collect records. I wanted to be a DJ but the equipment was very expensive. A friend gave me the idea to work in radio,” he added.

Despite being denied many opportunities, what began as a hobby later became a lifelong career as the years went by.

Soriano remembers that many doors were shut for him, but he moved forward. When the opportunity to work at Magic 92.5 came up, Soriano decided to take it. As soon as he arrived in San Diego, Xavier fell in love with the City.

“I love San Diego. It is a wonderful city with all kinds of wonderful people,” said Soriano in a sit-down interview with La Prensa San Diego. “It is unlike any other where I have lived. We live on the border and there is a great mix of ideas, people and communities.”

“It is a good city to raise a family,” Soriano continued.

Even with opportunities, there were times where some attempted to dissuade the “X-Man” from continuing in radio because of his roots, having a Mexican mother and a Filipino father.

“For a long time they told me that my voice didn’t sound right, that I had a Mexican accent and that I was not going to make it. But the only thing I needed was a chance and when I got it, I moved forward,” Soriano said.

The origin of his nickname, “X-Man,” comes from his need to turn his name into something more “acceptable” by the medium after an old boss told him that his name sounded “too Hispanic.”

“That hurt,” Soriano remembered. “My name is part of my identity and I didn’t want to change it. A friend suggested that since I have an X in my name, I can call myself ‘X-Man.’ The nickname sounded good and I have used it ever since.”

Soriano invites people from the community on to his show once or twice a month. He also has a listener in studio for lunch every Wednesday.

The “X-Man” participates in events, concerts and other shows benefiting social causes where he is the MC or a collaborator.

“That way, people can feel they are a part of the conversation instead of only being listeners,” Soriano said.

“Sometimes I shed light on those who are doing good and are unknown. I constantly look for people that benefit the community without seeking profit and give the audience different role models. That is the beauty of radio: Everybody has something to say”

One of the most important accomplishments for the broadcaster is the creation of his own car show: The X-Man Cruise of the Cause, which began 12 years ago with 20 cars and now features 500 cars and 10,000 attendees. This show raises funds for children fighting leukemia and cancer.

“A friend told me to participate in the show and I said, ‘sure but we need more people.’ So I turned this into a car show to attract more people, raise funds and motivate people to donate blood,” Soriano said. “The community does not donate enough blood and I believe that it is very important to lose that fear and turn donating blood into a part of our lives.”

The “X-Man” insists that donating blood is a great way of helping a child and that you never know when your own children are going to need help. The DJ also holds this event in memory of children who have lost their fight to these diseases.

“There is so much negativity in the world and so many bad things happen that there has to be a balance between the good and the bad. That is why I need to show the positive things that people in the community are doing and promote their causes.”

Soriano considers “trying your best, being perseverant and never taking ‘no’ for an answer” to be the keys to success.

The “X-Man” also believes that everybody has something to give to the world which “is something to focus on, it is how to help others with your talent.”

“I never thought of radio as a job; it is my passion,” Soriano concluded.

Find out more about Xavier and the causes he supports by visiting his website at www.xmanshow.com.