Xavier the X-man wants to keep on helping children

By Pablo J. Sáinz

The first time Xavier the X-man sat down behind a radio station’s microphone at the age of 16 in his hometown of Salinas, he said he felt he was in a privileged position: In a position to influence others, in a position to help others, in a position to make a difference through his work.

“I knew instantly that I wanted to do that,” he said. “That I wanted to use my microphone not only to entertain, but also to help people in my own community. It’s always been part of my DNA: How can I help them? How can I keep them informed?”

When Xavier the X-man came to San Diego 14 years ago to become one of MAGIC 92.5’s most popular DJs, he wanted to get involved here, too. Even though he was new in town, he started to look for ways to help his San Diego audience.

That’s when he created Cruise for the Cause, an annual event that features one of San Diego’s largest car shows while encouraging people to donate blood and to add their name to the bone marrow registry.

After several years at Otay Ranch Town Center, in Chula Vista, the free 12th Annual Cruise for the Cause will drive north to its new location at Qualcomm Stadium on Saturday, August 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The car show will feature dubs, imports, classics, hot Rods, bikes, and customs, as well as live music, and a kids’ zone.

Most importantly, the event raises awareness about the need for people, especially Latinos, to donate blood and to add themselves to the bone marrow registry.

“I think a lot of people are scared about donating blood,” Xavier the X-Man said. “But I want to make it easy for people to contribute, to get the information about these issues. You never know you might have in your family.”

Xavier the X-man said that his goal is to get more people of color to donate blood, something that the American Red Cross San Diego/Imperial Counties Chapter stated would make a big difference.

“Donating blood is a simple action that makes a huge impact. In fact, just one pint of blood can save up to three lives,” said Bill Earley, regional chief executive officer of the Red Cross San Diego/Imperial Counties Chapter.

“Vacations and other summer activities often conflict with donation appointments for regular blood donors, making summer a difficult time to collect blood donations. Events like MAGIC 92.5’s Cruise for the Cause give the community an opportunity to maintain an adequate blood supply here in San Diego.”

Part of the funds raised at the event will go to the Emilio Nares Foundation, an organization that provides services for children with cancer. Specifically, the funds will go to a program that provides children with cancer free transportation to their doctor’s appointments.

“The Emilio Nares Foundation is a wonderful organization,” Xavier the X-man said. “What I love about them is that they are helping kids who might not have transportation to go to their cancer treatments.”

For Heidi Cramer, development director for the Emilio Nares Foundation, good people like Xavier the X-man are the ones who sustain non-profits that help children.

“Funds raised at Cruise for the Cause directly ensure no child misses their cancer treatment due to lack of transportation in San Diego,” Cramer said. “Xavier the X-man has a big heart and we are forever grateful for his support to the Emilio Nares Foundation so we can continue to navigate families through their child’s journey with cancer. The Emilio Nares Foundation loves the X-Man!”

And his audience loves The X-man, too, and it supports his causes. The Cruise for the Cause car show is expecting up to 12,000 people.

“The response from my listeners is always great,” he said.

To learn more about Cruise for the Cause, and to keep up to date with Xavier the X-man, please visit www.xmanshow. com or www.magic925.com.