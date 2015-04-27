Xolos shut out in 2-0 loss to CD Toluca

TOLUCA Mexico -(April 26, 2015) –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles allowed goals in each half in a 2-0 loss to host CD Toluca in a LIGA MX Week 15 match Sunday at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Wilder Guisao (6th minute) and Lucas Lobos (88th) found the net for the “Diablos Rojos” while Club Tijuana was shut out for the firs time in this 2015 Clausura tournament.

The Xoloitzcuintles, who lead the league in scoring with 27 goals, could not penetrate a bunkering Toluca defense in the second half. Coach Daniel Guzman pressed his lines up field looking for an equalizer early in the second half, trailing 1-0. But it was Toluca who took advantage of the situation, creating Lobos’ scoring play off a counter attack.

Lobos took a pass near the sideline, sprinting to the base line before sending a volley past Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo. Lobos beat Xoloitzcuintles defenders Jesus Chavez and Juan Carlos Nuñez into the area before sending his shot.

Club Tijuana had a handful of shots at tying the match, including a half-scissor kick by Alfredo Moreno in the 85th minute. His shot flew inches above the crossbar.

The Xoloitzcuintles did find the net in the 15th minute but his goal was nullified. Offsides was called on the play. Toluca also had a goal by Paulo Da Silva called back in the 33th minute. Da Silva was whistled for a foul on the play.

The loss keeps Club Tijuana at 24 points in the standings with a 7-5-3 record with two regular season matches remaining. The Xoloitzcuintles were in fifth place at the end of the match. The top eight teams reach the post season.

Coach Guzman’s team will try and move closer to a playoff spot when it hosts Atlas in a Week 16 match at Estadio Caliente Friday May1.

“The reality is that they sent (the balls) in and we didn’t,” Guzman said. “The second goal came off a play in which my defender doesn’t stay with their player and he sends it to the second post. I think we are OK. We will continue to respect our ideas. The goal is clear, to qualify an we are completely confident that we will reach our goal.”

FINAL SCORE: TOLUCA 2, XOLOS 0

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez (Joe Corona 76th), 7. Gabriel Hauche, 11. Henry Martin (Jose Ayovi 56h),13. Cirilo Saucedo, 15. Joe Corona, 17. Dayro Moreno, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 24. Gregory Garza (Alfredo Moreno 65th), 23. Richard Ruiz

Toluca: 1. Alfredo Talavera, 4. Paulo Da Silva, 5. Christian Perez, 6. Carlos Rodriguez, 8. Aaron Galindo, 11. Carlos Esquivel, 13. Wilder Guisao (Lucas Lobos 50th), 15. Antonio Rios, 19. Jeronimo Amione (Raul Nava 70th), 23. Edgar Benitez (Erbin Trejo 87th), 24. Richard Ortiz

Goals scored by:

1-0 – 6th Wilder Guisao- Toluca

2-0 -88th Lucas Lobo- Toluca