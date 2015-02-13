AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Will Provide Free Tax Assistance and Preparation

This year, AARP Foundation is again providing free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers with low to moderate income through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in its 48th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, giving special attention the older population. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service.

“Tax-Aide is one of the hallmark programs of AARP Foundation. Its success is the direct result of dedicated, trained volunteers who spend countless hours helping people get the tax refunds they deserve. Last year AARP Foundation Tax-Aide helped California residents secure over $94 million in income tax refunds and nearly $19 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs),” said Nancy McPherson, Interim State Director, AARP California.

In 2014, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s 36,000 volunteers at more than 5,000 sites provided 2.6 million people with free tax help. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the U.S. tax code. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.3 billion in income tax refunds and more than $257 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs).

Last year in California, 2,953 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 187,461people file their federal, state and local tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 431 sites in California including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

Preparation of tax returns under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) rules will require additional documentation from taxpayers this year. The good news is that for taxpayers on Medicare or Medicare Advantage for the full year, no further information is required. Otherwise, taxpayers need to bring along their family’s health insurance coverage information including information about Marketplace/Exchange purchases, and health care exemptions.

For more information on documentation is required or to locate an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site, visit http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/ or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.