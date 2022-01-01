La Prensa San Diego logo
City Rushing to Approve $1.5 Billion Padres Land Deal After Negotiating Period Expired

Mayor’s Office Trying to Dodge State Law He Voted On in Legislature By Arturo Castañares Editor-at-Large San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilmembers are rushing to approve a new Padres develo...

Lt. Governor Becomes 1st Woman to Sign Bill into Law in CA

By Sandra G. Leon The Lt. Governor of California became the first woman in the state’s history to sign a bill into law when she exercised the powers of the Governor while Gavin Newsom is out of the c...

Lobbyist at Center of 101 Ash Scandal Hired Wife of Mayor’s Chief to Help Lobby Mayor

By Arturo Castañares Editor-at-Large The lobbyist who has been working behind-the-scenes to broker a settlement on the 101 Ash Street building scandal hired the wife of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Chief ...

Local Legislators Offer New Law to Reduce SD County Jail Deaths

By Sandra G. Leon San Diego Assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber has authored new legislation to help reduce local county jail deaths by providing additional health services, mental health support, and inc...

Evidence Shows Faulconer & Spokesman Misled Public on 101 Ash Lease Decision

(Pictured in 2015: Mayor Kevin Faulconer; Jesse Knight, Executive Vice President of Sempra Energy, Chairman of the Board of SDG&E; and Jason Hughes, the City’s probono Real Estate Advisor and CEO of H...

Controversial SD Bank Loans $100 Million to Trump Organization

By Alberto Garcia Investigative Reporter A La Jolla-based online bank has provided the Trump Organization with a $100 million loan just weeks after Trump’s accounting firm said the company’s audited ...

PERSPECTIVE: City Attorney’s Office is the Epicenter of the 101 Ash Controversy

Arturo Castañares Publisher A string of data points show that the City Attorney’s office – under both the past and current City Attorneys – took an active role in advancing, approving, and now contin...

SWC Could Soon Provide On-Campus Student Housing

By Sandra G. Leon Southwestern College could soon be building student housing to help provide an affordable alternative as rental rates continue to rise in our region. The local community college, w...

CA Oil Refineries’ Profits Questioned During Gas Price Run Up

By JW August Just how much do oil refiners make in California?  Only the owners of the five refineries in the state know. They control 96% of gasoline made in California, according to the California ...

El Fútbol se Pinta de Rojo en Querétaro

Por Eunice Rendón Desafortunadamente en las últimas semanas no solo es la guerra en Ucrania lo que nos preocupa: Cada día tenemos noticias, escenas y cifras de violencia que nos duelen en nuestro Méx...

ENDORSEMENT: David Alvarez for State Assembly Special Election

We now know that the City of San Diego’s lease of a controversial downtown office tower was a huge mistake that could cost taxpayers over $200 million, but only one elected official tried to stop it b...

SD Deputy Sheriffs’ Union to Spend $25,000 to Sway Dem Party Endorsement

By Alberto Garcia Investigative Reporter The union of San Diego County Sheriff Deputies is poised to spend $25,000 to “whip” votes in an attempt to influence the local Democratic Party’s endorsement ...

Newsom Suggests Texas-Style Law to Let People Sue over Sale of Assault Weapons

By Alberto Garcia Investigative Reporter California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted to the US Supreme Court’s decision Friday to allow a Texas abortion ban to stay in place by suggesting that he will w...

Powerful SD Union Leader Behind 101 Ash Deal Remains Silent on Growing Scandal

By Arturo Castañares Editor-at-Large The leader of the City of San Diego’s largest employee union, responsible for protecting City employees’ best interests, remains silent even after documents prove...

US Major Focus in Debate Regarding ‘Mexico in the World’

By Mario A. Cortez As part of its three scheduled presidential debates, Mexico’s National Electoral Institute held the second meeting between Mexico’s top four candidates on the campus of the Autonom...

U.S.-Mexico Relationship “a Challenge”

By Ana Gomez Salcido The relationship between the United States and Mexico is a challenge since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, according to Secretary of Foreign Affairs in Mexico Luis Vid...

Barrio Logan

Editor’s Note: The arts, political tone, and community in general of Barrio Logan is changing, slowly but surely. Some of the visible changes is the infusion of the new cultural centers, breweries, co...

Unemployment in SD Falls to 4.6% in Nov, Better than Expected Job Growth

By Sandra G. Leon The San Diego region’s unemployment rate came in lower than expected in November, falling to 4.6% from 5.3% in October, and more than two points lower than the predicted rate of 6.8...

Obamacare is Stalling the Engine of America

Commentary: By Hector Barreto The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is being described as one of the biggest threats small business faces today. However, entrepreneurs are not against health care reform; they...

How Immigrants are Saving Our Economy: Why we need immigrants

Commentary: By Dowell Myers USC Demographer In my study of demographic trends over the last 35 years, most recently as director of the Population Dynamics Resource Group at the Sol Price School of Pub...

Latino-Owned Business Owners Hold Key Role to California’s Future

Commentary: By Mark Martinez Sometime this summer – between barbecues, baseball games and beach getaways – Latinos will become the largest population group in California, exceeding whites for the firs...

Embers of Debt Create A Fire Hazard

By Henry Cisneros When you’re putting out a campfire, it’s the embers that you need to worry about. They may not look as impressive as a roaring fire, but if you don’t respect them they can cause a ra...

