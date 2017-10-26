All Velvet Everything

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

In a city where it can be 94 degrees and up in the fall, the bikini industry does not suffer, and for Hola Swim owners Syncletica Maestas and Aida Soria that includes launching their new velvet bathing suit collection.

With a giant smile, Maestas holds a dark, sapphire-toned two piece bathing suit made with velvet fabric and shares that they will have other colors made from the fabric.

“It’s the thing right now,” Maestas said. “Everything is velvet.”

The Resort Line is the Hola Swim winter collection, which encompasses velvet fabric, dark colors, and black mesh.

Soria said she tested the velvet suit because she wanted to make sure the fabric would hold up in the beach water, body surfing, pool, and in the washer.

“As someone who goes to the beach all the time, that’s something I want to know,” Soria said.

Their styles are different from the typical bathing suits found in the beaches of San Diego because they provide more coverage, yet remain sexy with the high waisted bottom piece.

The one piece bathing suits for this collection will have a higher neckline than a previous design but the black mesh on the sides will let the perfect amount of skin to peek through.

Soria and Maestas wanted to make bathing suits that would look great on all body types, skin colors, and would be ideal for a beach trip with friends or a family pool event.

They recently showed their collection during Fashion Week San Diego and were mentioned in British Vogue this month.

Their bathing suits are manufactured locally in National City, and, depending on the season, Maestas and Soria change the fabric and trim.

The Hola Swim showroom is located in Barrio Logan and purchases can be made through appointment while they are revamping their website. Inquiries can be made to hola@holaswim.com or follow them on Instagram @holaswim.