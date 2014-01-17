Alvarez: “I will be San Diego’s first Latino Mayor”

By Pablo J. Sáinz

When David Alvarez was elected to the San Diego City Council in 2010, he was the unknown Latino councilmember from District 8, which includes Barrio Logan, where he grew up.

Now, his story has become known nationwide, as the son of working-class, Mexican immigrants who could make history by becoming the first Latino mayor of San Diego in the February 11th special election.

With major endorsements by Democrat organizations and elected officials, including Senator Dianne Feinstein, Alvarez answered several questions from La Prensa San Diego the same day he had his first of six debates against his rival, Republican Kevin Faulconer.

La Prensa San Diego: Your slogan is “A Mayor for All of Us.” How would you explain this slogan? Who are the “us”?

David Alvarez: The Mayor is first and foremost a public servant and needs to be working for all the people of this City, not just downtown special interests who’ve controlled San Diego for so long. Many neighborhoods and people have been left behind and I want to make sure that all neighborhoods are represented and that all San Diegans have a seat at the table at City Hall.

LPSD: Your campaign has been very grass-roots, reaching out to community groups, and highlighting that you’re a local, from Logan Heights. How has this helped you in your effort to become mayor?

DA: I am running a grassroots campaign focused on reaching out to the people, including community groups, neighborhood councils and other public service organizations, but our main focus is knocking on doors and talking to voters from all corners of the city to talk about my vision for a San Diego for all of us. I understand that neighborhoods have been left behind because I grew up in one neglected by City Hall. I think being the only candidate born and raised in San Diego, I represent values that most of us strive for and appreciate.

LPSD: In less than a month you could become San Diego’s first Latino mayor. What does this mean to you?

DA: Being the first Latino Mayor will be an honor, but I am running to represent all San Diegans. Our City is extremely diverse and if the son of immigrants, who were a janitor and fast food worker, can be in a position to become Mayor, great things can happen.

LPSD: Why should Latino voters give you their vote? What do you have to offer them, beyond being Latino yourself?

DA: My family and I have worked very hard to get where we are today. I have been fighting for the community I was raised in, making sure that all the communities in San Diego have the same opportunities. During my time office, I’ve been successful in restoring city services in each year of the City’s budget, including restoring library and park hours, police and fire protection, street repairs and installation of street lights. These are vital services that Latino voters, just like the rest of San Diegans simply want City Hall to provide for our neighborhoods.

LPSD: How have you represented Latino residents in the city council beyond being the councilmember for District 8, historically the “Latino District”?

DA: I’m proud that if elected, I will be San Diego’s first Latino Mayor. I began my career as a social services worker and after-school teacher. As a City Councilmember, I’m constantly helping Latinos all over San Diego County who call my office with issues at all levels of government. As I said before, our City is diverse and that’s one of the greatest characteristics of San Diego. I’m happy to have been a public servant for a long time, supporting all of San Diego.

LPSD: What would you tell voters who might have been disappointed in having a Democrat as mayor after the Filner scandal?

DA: I was disappointed in our former mayor as well. I know we can bounce back with the right leadership to move our City forward. Unfortunately my opponent would take our City backwards into the hands of the special interests that have neglected our neighborhoods. I will truly represent all of us.

LPSD: How would you describe Kevin Faulconer? Why are you a better candidate for mayor than him?

DA: My opponent was handpicked by downtown special interests who’ve run this city for too long, neglecting neighborhoods and leaving people behind. I was born and raised in San Diego and grew up to be the first person in my family to go to college. As a Councilmember, I’ve truly supported our neighborhoods and will continue to do that as Mayor.

LPSD: How would you define “progressive”? Many Latinos oppose gay marriage, abortion, and other issues that are considered “progressive.”

DA: I was raised by a tight knit family, to our family our neighbors and family friends were our community and I was raised helping those in need. There is a strong sense of community in the Progressive Movement and this is why I think many Latinos connect with this movement. Progressive to means that everyone has a seat at the table. For years many people have not been included in making decisions for the City, that has been reflected in the lack of investments/upgrades in communities and I am looking to change that.

LPSD: Could you tell people more about growing up in Barrio Logan?

DA: I am proud to have been raised in Barrio Logan and am honored to live blocks away from where I grew up. Growing up there was difficult, but I always did the best with the hand that was dealt to me. My parents worked hard to provide for our family, and taught me the values that I still hold today. My childhood home was next door to a chrome plating plant, and I can trace my own asthma to the constant presence of toxic emissions affecting residential areas, school playgrounds, and parks. That experience sharpened my resolve to fight for social, economic and environmental justice. I am grateful to have the opportunity to represent the neighborhood I grew up in and look forward to fighting for all neighborhoods in San Diego when I’m Mayor.