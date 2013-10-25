Baja California: New Mexican cuisine

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Many San Diegans when they think of the food of Baja California, the first thing that comes to mind are fish tacos. But the state’s culinary tradition has evolved over the past 20 years and has become an epicenter of flavors and fusions.

“Baja California cuisine today is much more than fish tacos,” said Javier Gonzalez, director of the Culinary Art School, an institution dedicated to training the next generation of chefs in Tijuana. “It is first the product of being among the low temperature waters of the Pacific and the warm waters of the Sea of Cortez. It is a mosaic ranging from urban cuisine, popular restaurants to the tables of our fine restaurants and cuisine.”

The cuisine of Baja California not for nothing was recently declared an intangible cultural heritage for the state by the World Tourism Organization.

“We not only talk the birthplace of the Caesar’s salad but also of the new Baja California cuisine with Asian, European and, of course, Mexican influences,” Gonzalez said.

That diversity in the culinary heritage of Baja California will be tasted in the third Baja California Culinary Fest to be held mainly in Tijuana through October 27th.

The festival will be a great demonstration of all that the dishes Baja California has to offer. There will be special dinners, tastings, cooking classes, competitions and live entertainment. Also attending will be some of the stars of the haute cuisine of Baja California, including chef Javier Plascencia, who recently was at a media event in San Diego to promote the festival.

“Every time we have more San Diegans on our tables,” said Gonzalez, who is on the organizing committee of the event.

“Urban cuisine that’s affordable is really liked, but also our cooking and fine dining, wines, craft beers and coffees, they open a door and delight that tastes great.”

Festival organizers are inviting residents of San Diego to attend the event and see beyond the stereotypical tourist places in Baja California.

“You can discover and enjoy food that is rich, different, and very tasty and it is in the region, is your kitchen too,” said Gonzalez.

Juan Tintos Funcke, secretary of tourism in Baja California, said that the Baja California Culinary Fest is a sample of the great talent that exists in the state.

“Culture and the ingredients of Baja California are celebrated every year with this event, bringing together top talent, fine wines and micro-breweries,” Tintos Funcke said. “This is one of the best times to see the variety of tastes and unparalleled culinary experiences we offer.”

For Gonzalez, Baja California cuisine is very different from the traditional cuisine of central Mexico.

“It is the newest culinary expression of Mexican cuisine,” he said. “It is very far from the cuisines of central Mexico in terms of products and techniques based on regional products. It is forming its own style and personality.”

Many of the festival events will be at the Centro Cultural Tijuana (Cecut), including a free culinary expo on Friday and Saturday October 25 and 26 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost of tickets for other events ranges from $7 to $75.

To view the full program, visit www.bcculinaryfest.com.