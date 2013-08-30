Binational little league players – lesson taught

Commentary:

By Patrick Osio

The greater San Diego-Tijuana region has been taught a lesson by a group of young people. The little league players from Chula Vista (Eastlake) and Tijuana placed 2nd and 3rd in the Little League World Series (LLWS) – it may not sound like it as first and second place would have been greater, but what they accomplished is historic in many respects.

For the first time in the LLWS history dating back to 1947, two teams from two different countries separated by less than 20 miles have been crowned Champions of the US and Champions of Mexico.. What pride to both regions, what an accomplishment!

Tijuana’s little leaguer have brought far more positive attention and media reporting not only in the United States, but throughout the world doing so in the Eastern half of the U.S. A region where either Tijuana has never been heard of or was treated to a constant barrage of sensationalist negative media coverage.

For years now, no one in Tijuana and indeed all of Baja California, has been able to put the spotlight on Tijuana in such a positive way. These young folks have with their bats and gloves placed Tijuana in the world stage and in the process winning the admiration of millions throughout the world who witnessed their talent and sportsmanship.

A city with such champions, it will now be said, must be a great city. Tijuana a city where its citizens have pride, care about their community and a great place to raise children and create champions.

The young men of Eastlake in Chula Vista have once again brought pride to the community as in the last four years they have fielded teams that have won the U.S. Little League Championship and placed first and second in the LLWS – what an accomplishment!

But more than that is the new world recognition that Chula Vista is at the border with Tijuana and a bond between the two is enduring and unbreakable as one great binational region.

Both communities also taught a major lesson in the world stage – people of differing race and ethnicity can and do live with pride and respect for one another sharing the same values.

Bravo young men, you have become teachers and we your elders your students.

Patrick Osio is Editor of HispanicVista.com and co-founder/Board of Advisors for CaNeMexA. Contact at POsiojr@aol.com