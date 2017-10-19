Chula Vista Elementary School District Hosts Parent Academy

By Mario A. Cortez

Parents from the South Bay area gathered at Chula Vista’s Hedenkamp Elementary to learn how to better engage with their children’s’ education.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District held its third annual Parent Academy this past Saturday, Oct. 14.

“This movement came from parents at a meeting who said they wanted something like parent professional development in our district so all our parents can have the experience of being at a conference, being educated and having the feeling of connecting with one another,” said District Superintendent Francisco Escobedo, Ed.D. “We want to build stronger relationships, better parents, and create more interaction between families and the district.”

The event included parent workshops, lectures, a Q&A session, and resource modules from community groups and local businesses.

The event also drew a record number of participants this year and was an opportunity for parents to learn how to support their child’s school needs.

“The first year we had about 150 parents attend, the second year we had about 250 but now we had over 600 sign up which is remarkable growth,” Escobedo pointed out. “Word of mouth has been beneficial for attendance and all, but the main focus of the events will still be creating a thriving community.”