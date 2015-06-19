Chula Vista proclaims Sergeant Rafael Peralta Day

By Pablo J. Sáinz

This week the City of Chula Vista proclaimed June 16th as Sergeant Rafael Peralta Day.

The proclamation was made in honor of Sergeant Rafael Peralta, who “sacrificed his life by absorbing the blast of an enemy grenade and shielding fellow Marines only feet away while serving with Regimental Combat Team Seven, First Marine Division in Fallujah, Al Anbar province, Iraq on November 15, 2004,” reads the proclamation.

During the City Council meeting, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas thanked Sergeant Peralta’s mother, Chula Vista resident Rosa Isela Peralta.

“Sacrifices continue to be made everyday,” Salas said.

A moved Rosa Isela Peralta took to the podium, where she thanked the public for remembering Sergeant Peralta.

“Thank you for this recognition you have given my son,” Rosa Isela Peralta said. “Thank you all who have supported us. Thank you for not forgetting about my son. All I can say is thank you.”

Peralta was a San Diego resident who emigrated from Mexico City as a child, and enlisted in the Marines as soon as he obtained his permanent residency in 2000. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2003.

Earlier this month, Rosa Isela Peralta received the Navy Cross, the second highest military recognition in the U.S., from Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus in a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Sergeant Peralta was denied the Medal of Honor, the highest military honor, three times, even after a strong campaign of support from Congressman Duncan Hunter.

But in recent years, Peralta has received many awards and recognitions.

In 2006, the San Diego Police Department posthumously awarded Sgt. Peralta the honorary title of San Diego police officer for his heroism in Iraq. He had long wanted to be a San Diego police officer.

In 2007, the 31st MEU Command Post, building 2533 Camp Hansen, Okinawa, was named Peralta Hall in his honor.

The History Channel produced a one hour-documentary on Sgt. Peralta called Act of Honor, which is available in English and Spanish.

Last September, the USS Rafael Peralta was named after him at a ceremony attended by his family.

“It’s really emotional for the family because his nomination for the Medal of Honor has now been turned down more than once,” said brother Ricardo Peralta, who now himself serves in the Marines. “But we know that there’s not a single decoration or medal that they can give him that will make us more proud. We’re proud to the fullest.”