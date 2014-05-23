Chula Vista Teachers rally: seven years no pay raise
Created: 23 May, 2014
Last update: 20 April, 2022
This past Wednesday, May 21, the Chula Vista Elementary teachers rallied to make their voices heard before the school board meeting that evening. The main emphasis of concern was that the teachers have felt that voice have not been heard, seven years with no pay raise, they have the second to the lowest medical benefit package in the county, and district administrators are not listening to teachers’ voices when it comes to new monies designated for schools.
