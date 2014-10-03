Escondido’s Open Space Plan, Measure H, Makes Good Sense

Editorial:

Measure H is pretty simple in its essence. Don’t get us wrong, it is a complicated issue which has taken years to get to this point and involves money, the affluent, and some good old politics, but once you cut through it all that stuff it is not that hard to understand.

The basics are, it is an old golf course that is surrounded by affluent homes. The golf course has deteriorated as has the membership, not enough members or golfers to support the course. The property has gone through several owners and several bankruptcies.

Michael Schlesinger’s development company, Stuck in the Rough LLC, bought the property and it was determined that the only way to make it work was to replace the golf course with homes.

The homeowners around the golf course objected and wanted the golf course declared an open space, which the city did. This stopped the developer from developing his private property due to a zoning change and in turn brought about a lawsuit. To avoid the cost of a prolonged court battle a compromise was put together and this is how they arrived at Measure H.

Measure H is now before the voters to determine whether or not the old golf course is left as is, a deteriorated open space or, if the compromise is approved, into a 430-home development with 25 percent for open space. The 25 percent of the 110-acre development will be facilities meant for public use. The plan includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis courts, lakes and trails.

Homeowners want the open space but they did nothing to support the golf course through membership or participation to maintain it,which led to the deterioration of the golf course.

Measure H turns this run down property into a vital part of the community where all can enjoy and benefit from.

Passing Mesaure H is good for the community and should be supported by the voters with a Yes On H vote.