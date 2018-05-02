Free Mother’s Day Weekend Breast Cancer Screenings

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

A free breast cancer screening event will be hosted at a Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Otay Mesa for the community of the South Bay on Friday, May 11.

Women who are uninsured, underinsured, or low-income will qualify for the free screenings, which will be held two days before Mother’s Day, as well as women who are over 40 years of age or women who are experiencing symptoms.

The event is part of several annual events held by Susan G. Komen San Diego in partnership with Northgate Gonzalez Markets, San Ysidro Health, Community Health Imaging Centers, and Every Woman Counts.

Komen San Diego, a nonprofit that funds breast cancer research and provides free screening and diagnostic tests for those who cannot afford it, has focused it’s work on eliminating breast cancer disparities in the Latino community in San Diego County, according to a Komen San Diego press release.

According to the organization, since 2000, the death rate for Latina women from breast cancer in San Diego has decreased from 14 percent to 10 percent in 2011.

“Because of our joint efforts, the rate of Latina late-stage breast cancer and mortality rates have decreased, so much that they are now among the lowest in San Diego County,” the release reads.

In March, Komen San Diego raised $185,000 during its annual fundraising dinner that benefits local services like the free breast cancer screenings.

The breast cancer screenings will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northgate Gonzalez Markets located on 2909 Coronado Ave., San Diego.

Those interested in attending can pre-register by calling 619-269-1299 or inquire on their qualification status.