Girl Scouts Salute Military Through Operation Thin Mint

Ten-year-old Girl Scout Jasmine Romero of Hillcrest was among top cookie sellers who took center stage aboard the USS Midway Museum during Girl Scouts San Diego’s 14th annual Operation Thin Mint® (OTM) Sendoff. Event highlights included live music, helicopter action, a rifle drill team, and an all-woman color guard representing the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy.

The Sendoff showcases Girl Scouts San Diego’s OTM program, through which generous cookie customers “send a taste of home and a note to show we care” to deployed service men and women. This year, San Diegans celebrated sending the 2.5 millionth box of cookies to U.S. military troops.The USS Midway Museum provided key support.

Jasmine — a Girl Scout Junior Troop 2037 — was one of just 20 top cookie sellers in the region who sold 2,015 or more boxes in 2015 (Jasmine sold 2,045, including 427 donated to the military). The girls arrived and departed the Sendoff by helicopter as a reward for their hard work. All cookie proceeds stay local to fund troop activities, community service projects and other leadership experiences, like Girl Scout camp and career development workshops.

The Sendoff festivities began on the flight deck, and ended with sleepover aboard the historic ship, which recently marked its 70th anniversary.

Attendees had the opportunity to personally thank members of the armed forces for serving their country — and to write notes of support for deployed troops receiving cookies through OTM. Participants also donated nonperishable groceries to The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. which held a food drive that morning.