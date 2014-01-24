La Esquina Legal

Auto collisions are dangerous and stressful. A good plan and effective attorney offer your best chance at recovery. If you are involved in an auto incident, remember the following ten suggestions and keep this article in your car with your insurance card:

ONE, get yourself to safety – watch out for debris, traffic, and other drivers.

TWO, call the police and get the officer’s contact information when he or she arrives.

THREE, seek immediate medical attention depending upon the seriousness of your injury, including emergency care, urgent care, or seeing your doctor as early as possible.

FOUR, gather information, such as witness’ names and contact information, and take photos of the scene, road, cars involved.

FIVE, call your insurance – many insurance companies require you to call, even if the other person was at fault.

SIX, preserve your memories – tell the details of the incident to an attorney as soon as possible.

SEVEN, get a copy of the police report once it is ready – the report contains information about the parties involved, insurance information, and sets out diagrams of incident.

EIGHT, find an attorney BEFORE giving a recorded statement to any insurance company – a statement given may be used against you later.

NINE, use good judgment – there is no one-size-fits-all approach to navigating through the aftermath of an auto collision.

TEN, call the attorneys at Altieri | Pendergast Law Firm for a free consultation! The attorneys at Altieri | Pendergast work on a contingency fee and only get paid if you win. Call day or night at 619.344.8699.