Latino Film Festival Volunteer Opportunities 2014

Our programming staff is already hard at work planning the 21st annual San Diego Latino Film Festival, taking place March 13-23! The event will showcase an exciting schedule of films, great music, amazing art, parties, and much more.

To make it happen, we need your help! Every year our festival depends on amazing people like yourself volunteering at Media Arts Center San Diego working together on an amazing cultural event.

We are currently looking for interns and volunteers in the following areas: Marketing and Graphic Design. The internship would assist with both festival related events and our brand new Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Media Marketing Internship

An internship position to assist in creating marketing materials (audiovisual, print and web). Intern will help edit promos for local tv stations, update social marketing calendars & blogs, design website banners, and increase social media presence for the organization. Intern will need a strong background in Final Cut or Adobe Premiere.

If you are interested in the Media Marketing Internship, please contact Juan Lopez at juan@mediaartscenter.org.

Graphic Design Internship

An internship position to assist in creating templates for marketing materials such as postcards, advertisements, ticket vouchers. Intern will help edit text and flex their creative design abilities. Intern will need a strong background in Photoshop or InDesign.

If you are interesting in the Graphic Design Internship, please contact Glenn Heath at gheath@mediaartscenter.org.

As we get closer to the new year more unpaid internship opportunities will be available for event planning and special guest relations. Thank you again for all your help over the years. Without it, San Diego Latino Film Festival would not be able to continue serving our community with engaging films and cultural events.