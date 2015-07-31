Minority Contracting Opportunities

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Southwestern Community College District of San Diego County, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as the “DISTRICT” will receive up to, but no later than 2:00 PM on August 27th, 2015 sealed Bids, No. 1516-2009R, for the award of a contract for the Southwestern College Wellness & Aquatics Complex – Increment 1. Bids shall be addressed to Mark Claussen, Program Manager; Building and delivered to Building 1688 located at 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910, and shall be opened in Building 210, (room 214), on the date and at the time listed above.

Contractors interested in obtaining bid documents must contact Professional Reprographics at 241 W.35th Street, Suite A, National City CA. 91950 or (619) 272-5600. Bid documents shall be available for access on Tuesday, August 4th, 2015. CD’s are available for a $15.00 fee. Documents may also be viewed and/or downloaded at no cost by visiting www.southwesterncollegeproprplanroom.com. Please note that you will need to login under your company’s name and password in order to download the plans. If you do not have a company login and/or password, please register with the site first. If you have questions about registering, please contact Angel Leano at (619) 272-5600. Obtaining copies of the bid documents is the responsibility of the bidder and the costs are non-refundable. Bidders are also responsible for checking the website noted above for any addenda that may be posted.

Bids must be accompanied by cash, a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond in favor of the District in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the submitted Total Bid Price. Each bid shall also be accompanied by the Non-collusion Declaration, the List of Subcontractors Form, the Iran Contracting Act Certification and all additional documentation required by the Instructions to Bidders.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish the District with a Performance Bond equal to 100% of the successful bid, and a Payment Bond equal to 100% of the successful bid, prior to execution of the Contract. All bonds are to be secured from a surety that meets all of the State of California bonding requirements, as defined in Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120, and is admitted by the State of California.

The Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in the locality in which this work is to be performed for each craft or type of worker needed to execute the contract, which will be awarded to the successful bidder, copies of which are on file and will be made available to any interested party upon request at Southwestern Community College or online at http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr. It shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under him, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the contract.

If the bids subject to this Notice are due on or after March 1, 2015, then pursuant to Labor Code sections 1725.5 and 1771.1, all contractors and subcontractors that wish to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, or enter into a contract to perform public work must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. No bid will be accepted nor any contract entered into without proof of the contractor’s and subcontractors’ current registration with the Department of Industrial Relations to perform public work. If awarded a Contract, the Bidder and its subcontractors, of any tier, shall maintain active registration with the Department of Industrial Relations for the duration of the Project.

This Project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. In bidding on this project, it shall be the Bidder’s sole responsibility to evaluate and include the cost of complying with all labor compliance requirements under this contract and applicable law in its bid.

This Project is also subject to the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) adopted by the District on December 12, 2013. The complete agreement is available for viewing and downloading at http://www.swccd.edu/Modules/ShowDocument.aspx?documentid=7910. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, and shall be licensed in the following classification as required by the scope of work required in the above called out bid packages: BP 02-1 Surveying (Prof licensed surveyor), BP 03-1 Earthwork (A or C12 & C21), BP 04-1 Concrete (A or C8), BP 05-1 Underground Wet Utilities (A or C34),BP 06-1 Mechanical (C-20), BP 07-1 Electrical (C-10). Any bidder not licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Contractors shall have been in business under the same name and California contractor’s license for a minimum of three (3) continuous years prior to bid opening. Note: For BP 03-1, BP 04-1, BP 05-1, BP 06-1 & BP 07-1, as noted above, only bidders who have met the Southwestern College Prequalification requirements are eligible to submit bids. Reference bid documents for prequalified contractors list.

Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 22300, the successful bidder may substitute certain securities for funds withheld by the District to ensure his performance under the Contract. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference will be held at Southwestern Community College in Building 210, (Room 214) located at 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910 on the following date and time: Tuesday, August 11th, 2015 at 10:00 A.M.. Each and every Bidder MUST attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Prospective bidders MAY NOT visit the Project Site without making arrangements through the Construction Manager (Balfour Beatty Construction) Ken Iacuaniello, Sr. Project Manager. Bids WILL NOT be accepted from any bidder who did not attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400(c), if the District has made any findings designating certain materials, products, things, or services by specific brand or trade name, such findings and the materials, products, things, or services and their specific brand or trade names will be set forth in the Special Conditions.

Award of Contract: The District shall award the Contract for the Project to the lowest responsible bidder as determined from the lowest responsible bidder as defined on the bid form. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process.

Please reference Exhibit 4.D.1, Pre-Bid RFI Form/Instructions for submission of questions related to this bid invitation. The final day for questions to be submitted shall be August 19th, 2015, no later than 2:00 P.M. PST.

No bidder may withdraw its bid for ninety (90) days following the date of the bid opening. Dated this: 29th day of July, 2015

Secretary to Governing Board

Melinda Nish, Ed. D. Prop R Southwestern Community College District

Of San Diego County, California

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the San Diego Unified School District, acting by and through its governing board, will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment, and services for:

MODERNIZATION OF BUILDING 400 FOR CULINARY ARTS PROGRAM @ MIRA MESA HIGH SCHOOL

A mandatory site visit is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on AUGUST 6, 2015 in front of the main office of Mira Mesa High School, 10510 Reagan Road, San Diego, CA 92126. PLEASE SEE BID FOR DETAILS (No.CZ-16-0336-57).

All bids must be received at or before 1:00 p.m. on AUGUST 28, 2015, at the Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Department, 2351 Cardinal Lane, Bldg. M, San Diego, CA 92123, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Under Public Contract Code 3400, the District has made a finding that the following particular materials, products, things, or services are designated by specific brand or trade name in order to match other products in use on the particular public improvement either completed or in the course of completion:

• Specification Section 072613 Vapor Reduction System

• Specification Section 283111 Digital Addressable Fire Alarm and Voice Evacuation System

The project estimate is between $2.5 million and $3 million. This project is a PSA project and requires prequalification. The District requires that Bidders possess any of the following classification(s) of California State Contractors License(s), valid and in good standing, at the time of bid opening and contract award: B.

All late bids shall be deemed non-responsive and not opened. Each bid shall be in accordance with all terms, conditions, plans, specifications and any other documents that comprise the bid package. The Bid and Contract Documents are available in three formats, hard copy, CD, or online from Plan Well. Hard copy bid documents are available at ARC Document Solutions, LLC, 1200 4th Avenue (4th and B Street), San Diego, CA 92101, phone number 619-232-8440, for a refundable payment of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) per set; CD’s are available for a non-refundable charge of $50. Payments shall be made by check payable to SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. If the payment for Bid and Contract Documents is refundable, refunds will be processed by the District only if the Bid and Contract Documents, including all addendums, are returned intact and in good order to ARC within ten (10) days of the issuance of the Final Bid Tabulation. Online documents are available for download free of charge on PlanWell through ARC. Go to www.crplanwell.com, click on Public Planroom, search SDUSD (Questions? 714-424-8525). All bids shall be submitted on bid forms furnished by the District in the bid package beginning July 28, 2015. Bid packages will not be faxed.

SENATE BILL (SB) 854 REQUIREMENTS: Effective July 1, 2014, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal, or awarded a contract for a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code §1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code §1771.1(a)]. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. Prime contractors must add the DIR Registration Number for each of their listed subcontractors to the Subcontractors List AND submit a certificate of registration for their own firm and those of their listed subcontractors upon request by the District. Failure of the bidding prime contractor to list their subcontractors DIR Registration Number on the Subcontractors List at time of bid will result in rejection of their bid as non-responsive.

Refer to the following DIR Website for further information: www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html

PREVAILING WAGES: Prevailing wage requirements apply to all public works projects and must be followed per Article 17 of the General Conditions of this bid.

PROJECT STABILIZATION AGREEMENT (PSA): This project is subject to the Project Stabilization Agreement (PSA) adopted by the Board of Education on July 28, 2009. The complete agreement is available for viewing and downloading at www.sandi.net – Proposition S & Z.

DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM: Pursuant to Resolution In Support of Service Disabled Veterans Owned Businesses (SDVOB) and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (DVBE) approved on May 10, 2011 by the Board of Education, the Bidder is required to satisfy a minimum DVBE participation percentage of at least three percent (3%) for this project. In compliance with this Program, the Bidder shall satisfy all requirements enumerated in the bid package.

Each bid must be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the bid package and shall be accompanied by a satisfactory bid security in the form of either a bid bond executed by the bidder and Surety Company, or a certified or cashier’s check in favor of the San Diego Unified School District, in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of their bid value. Said bid security shall be given to guarantee that the Bidder will execute the contract as specified, within five (5) working days of notification by the District.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 120 days after the date set for the opening of bids. For information regarding bidding, please call 858-522-5831.

PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS: Pursuant to Public Contract Code (PCC) §20111.6, each contractor wishing to bid as a prime to the District for projects estimated at $1,000,000 or over, or any subcontractor performing the license classifications of A, B [if performing the work of] C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 and/or C-46 wishing to submit a bid to a bidding prime contractor must be prequalified in order to bid. You can apply online by going to https://prequal.sandi.net or contact Glenda Burbery at gburbery@sandi.net to request a pre-qualification questionnaire. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the District no later than 10 business days before the bid opening due date. Any questionnaires submitted later than this deadline will not be processed for this Invitation for Bids. The District encourages all general contractors bidding as a prime contractor, and all MEP subcontractors to request a questionnaire, complete it and submit it as soon as possible

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Arthur S. Hanby, Jr., CPPO, C.P.M., CPPB, A.P.P

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Officer

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Dept.

NO. CZ-16-0336-57

