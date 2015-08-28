Minority Contracting Opportunities

PROPERTY FOR SALE

Sod farm for sale in the San Pasqual Valley located in Escondido, CA. Please contact Jr Wirthlin at Jr@amsod.com or please call (800) 553-8328. For further information or any questions contact Tracy Irvin, Property Agent of San Diego Real Estate Assets Department at CIrvin@sandiego.gov or call (619) 423-5233

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the San Diego Unified School District, acting by and through its governing board, will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation, equipment, and services to:

CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING FOR OCEAN DISCOVERY INSTITUTE LIVING LABORATORY

A mandatory site visit is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on SEPTEMBER 3, 2015 on the corner of Thorn Street and Van Dyke Avenue (across from Joyner Elementary School playfield) San Diego, CA 92105.

PLEASE SEE BID FOR DETAILS (No.CZ-16-0469-57).

All bids must be received at or before 1:00 p.m. on SEPTEMBER 24, 2015, at the Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Department, 2351 Cardinal Lane, Bldg. M, San Diego, CA 92123, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Under Public Contract Code 3400, the District has made a finding that the following particular materials, products, things, or services are designated by specific brand or trade name in order to match other products in use on the particular public improvement either completed or in the course of completion:

• Specification Section 064114 Wood Veneer Casework

• Specification Section 072729 Water-Resistive Vapor Permeable Air Barrier

• Specification Section 083200 Sliding Glass Doors

• Specification Section 083233 Interior Sliding Glass Doors

• Specification Section 083253 Sliding Glass Pivot Door

• Specification Section 083454 Overhead Coiling Security Shutters

• Specification Section 083490 Elevator Smoke Containment System

• Specification Section 095156 Spray Applied Acoustical Insulation

• Specification Section 124619 Interior Clocks

• Specification Section 129318 Skateboard Racks

• Specification Section 283111 Digital, Addressable Fire Alarm and Voice Evacuation System

• Specification Section 321726 Tactile Warning Surfacing

• Specification Section 490122 Integral Strainer Pumps

• Specification System 490155 Check Valves

The project estimate is between $8 million and $8.5 million. This is a PSA project and requires prequalification. The District requires that Bidders possess any of the following classification(s) of California State Contractors License(s), valid and in good standing, at the time of bid opening and contract award: B.

All late bids shall be deemed non-responsive and not opened. Each bid shall be in accordance with all terms, conditions, plans, specifications and any other documents that comprise the bid package. The Bid and Contract Documents are available in three formats, hard copy, CD, or online from Plan Well. Hard copy bid documents are available at ARC Document Solutions, LLC, 1200 4th Avenue (4th and B Street), San Diego, CA 92101, phone number 619-232-8440, for a refundable payment of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) per set; CD’s are available for a non-refundable charge of $50. Payments shall be made by check payable to SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. If the payment for Bid and Contract Documents is refundable, refunds will be processed by the District only if the Bid and Contract Documents, including all addendums, are returned intact and in good order to ARC within ten (10) days of the issuance of the Final Bid Tabulation. Online documents are available for download free of charge on PlanWell through ARC. Go to www.crplanwell.com, click on Public Planroom, search SDUSD (Questions? 714-424-8525). All bids shall be submitted on bid forms furnished by the District in the bid package beginning August 26, 2015. Bid packages will not be faxed.

SENATE BILL (SB) 854 REQUIREMENTS: Effective July 1, 2014, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal, or awarded a contract for a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code §1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code §1771.1(a)]. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Prime contractors must add the DIR Registration Number for each of their listed subcontractors to the Subcontractors List AND submit a certificate of registration for their own firm and those of their listed subcontractors upon request by the District. Failure of the bidding prime contractor to list their subcontractors DIR Registration Number on the Subcontractors List at time of bid will result in rejection of their bid as non-responsive.

Refer to the following DIR Website for further information: www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html

PREVAILING WAGES: Prevailing wage requirements apply to all public works projects and must be followed per Article 17 of the General Conditions of this bid.

PROJECT STABILIZATION AGREEMENT (PSA): This project is subject to the Project Stabilization Agreement (PSA) adopted by the Board of Education on July 28, 2009. The complete agreement is available for viewing and downloading at www.sandi.net – Proposition S & Z.

DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM: Pursuant to Resolution In Support of Service Disabled Veterans Owned Businesses (SDVOB) and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (DVBE) approved on May 10, 2011 by the Board of Education, the Bidder is required to satisfy a minimum DVBE participation percentage of at least three percent (3%) for this project. In compliance with this Program, the Bidder shall satisfy all requirements enumerated in the bid package.

Each bid must be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the bid package and shall be accompanied by a satisfactory bid security in the form of either a bid bond executed by the bidder and Surety Company, or a certified or cashier’s check in favor of the San Diego Unified School District, in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of their bid value. Said bid security shall be given to guarantee that the Bidder will execute the contract as specified, within five (5) working days of notification by the District.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 120 days after the date set for the opening of bids. For information regarding bidding, please call 858-522-5831.

PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS: Pursuant to Public Contract Code (PCC) §20111.6, each contractor wishing to bid as a prime to the District for projects estimated at $1,000,000 or over, or any subcontractor performing the license classifications of A, B [if performing the work of] C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 and/or C-46 wishing to submit a bid to a bidding prime contractor must be prequalified in order to bid. You can apply online by going to https://prequal.sandi.net or contact Glenda Burbery at gburbery@sandi.net to request a pre-qualification questionnaire.

Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the District no later than 10 business days before the bid opening due date. Any questionnaires submitted later than this deadline will not be processed for this Invitation for Bids. The District encourages all general contractors bidding as a prime contractor, and all MEP subcontractors to request a questionnaire, complete it and submit it as soon as possible.

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Arthur S. Hanby, Jr., CPPO, C.P.M., CPPB, A.P.P

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Officer

Strategic Sourcing and Contracts Dept.

Published: Aug 28, 2015 La Prensa San Diego