Miss National City 2014 cares about her community

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Aida Castañeda’s middle name is Cuahutli, which in Nahuatl, the language of the Aztecs, means “eagle that flies.”

That name truly captures Castañeda’s life: In her 24 years, she has been accomplishing many great things, but her future looks even brighter, flying like a strong, proud eagle.

“My dad wanted all of us to have strong connections to our Mexican roots,” she said.

Castañeda was able to fly a little bit higher this summer, when she was selected as Miss National City 2014.

She said that her role as Miss National City 2014 will be much more than just a beauty queen role: It will help her put the issues she cares about in front of a wider audience.

“I think it will help me create awareness,” Castañeda said. “I have a very unique opportunity to represent different individuals, and different hubs in our community.”

And as a strong advocate in her community, she has a lot of causes she supports.

Castañeda was born in San Diego and raised in Barrio Logan, surrounded by the Chicano Park murals, and the social activism that’s a strong part of the barrio. She moved to National City as a young girl. She considers both communities to be part of her life, both places have given her a strong sense of community, a sense of trying to help others.

In 2011, for example, she co-founded California Workers Comp Professionals, a non-profit that advocates for injured workers at the state level.

“We created this organization out of the need we saw to advocate for workers,” Castañeda said.

This was the first time Castañeda has ever participated in a beauty pageant. But Miss National City is not a traditional beauty pageant, she pointed out.

“One of the things that was very poignant about Miss National City is that in its name it reads Miss National City Educational Pageant,” she said. “So it’s not a pageant based off the stereotypical standards of beauty. For me it has always been about what’s in the inside. How can you, as an individual, better represent your community?”

Leah Muñoz, the city’s liaison for the Miss National City pageant, said that Castañeda was selected by a panel of judges who saw her potential and dedication to her community.

“She’s doing a fantastic work, representing our city beautifully,” Muñoz said. “We’re very lucky to have her as Miss National City.”

During the first five weeks of her reign, Castañeda said that she has been learning more about the issues that need attention in National City. She said she already has identified an important issue that will be the main focus during her year-long adventure.

“My goal primarily as Miss National City this year is to create awareness of health and wellness,” she said. “From my understanding National City leads the county in obesity rates among children. So it’s something to highlight. It’s an opportunity for all of us to get in the right track. Our health is vital to do anything.”

Carolina Camacho and Nadia Pineda are the two princesses that will accompany Castañeda in this journey, visiting local schools, and attending public events throughout the city and the county.

Although she works as a field representative for Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s office, Castañeda said that she “likes to keep things separate.”

“Although all the things I do complement each other indirectly,” she said.

As Castañeda mentioned, the Miss National City pageant places a strong emphasis on education. Castañeda will receive a $1,000 scholarship towards her educational expenses. She currently is a political science major at San Diego City College. Next fall, she plans to transfer to a major state university where she will complete her bachelor’s degree. She then wants to go on to law school, with the goal of becoming an attorney. She also wants to represent her community as an elected official.

“I have different phases for my education and career goals. I plan to do the following: Learn the Law, Practice the Law, and Change the Law. With those phases, I plan to become the ultimate resource for my community,” said Castañeda, who added that, as an attorney, she will have at least 10 pro-bono cases each year.

For Muñoz, Castañeda has the potential to do that and more.

“I can picture her going to law school and being successful,” said Muñoz, who herself was Miss National City in 2006.

“By her presence you can tell that she will accomplish all of her goals.”

Castañeda said that her year as Miss National City 2014 will help her understand her community better.

“I wanted to experience something I’d never done before, and this is exactly one of those things,” she said.

Muñoz said that girls interested in participating in the Miss National City 2015 Educational Pageant can contact her at (619) 336-4241. The city will begin advertising for next year’s event in early 2015, with the pageant held in July.